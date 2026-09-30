VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30: SRM Technologies, a global technology services company specialising in mobility and other key industries, has launched its Drive Next Automotive (DNA) Lab at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), to advance automotive R & D through applied research, technology exploration, and industry-led learning. As vehicle architectures become increasingly software-defined and the complexity of integrating, validating, and testing advanced automotive systems grows, the DNA Lab provides a dedicated R & D environment that brings together students from Automotive, Engineering, and AI disciplines at SRMIST with domain subject-matter experts from SRM Technologies to explore new engineering approaches to industry challenges and advance promising ideas through prototypes and proofs of concept.

"DNA Lab gives us an opportunity to explore solutions beyond the immediate demands of customer programs and invest in capabilities we will need next. It also creates a closer connection with academia, giving young engineers meaningful exposure to the industry before they begin their careers. We believe this initiative will strengthen our engineering capabilities, create greater value for our customers, and build a stronger talent pipeline for the automotive sector," said Anantharaman Prakash, CTO - Mobility Business Unit at SRM Technologies. The DNA Lab will initially focus on areas central to modern automotive engineering, including ADAS, AUTOSAR, automotive software, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL), and verification and validation. Equipped with high-performance ADAS systems, a HIL setup powered by dSPACE and Vector toolchains, and a real-time automotive V & V environment, the lab enables hands-on engineering, testing, and validation across these areas.

"At SRMIST, we have always believed in complementing classroom education with real industry experience, and we have consistently worked to bring that vision to life through industry collaborations and hands-on learning. The DNA Lab builds on that commitment by enabling students and faculty to engage with industry-relevant technologies, contribute to applied research, and develop expertise in emerging automotive domains while preparing the next generation of automotive engineers," said Dr. Kamalakkannan K, Professor & Head - Department of Automobile Engineering, SRMIST. Beyond research and training, the DNA Lab will also enrich academic programs through Train-the-Trainer initiatives, professional electives, certification courses, and minor specializations. Together, these initiatives will help faculty stay current with emerging automotive technologies while giving students opportunities to build deeper expertise in key automotive areas.

Over time, SRM Technologies and SRMIST plan to expand the DNA Lab's engineering and research capabilities through additional infrastructure, broader training programs, and joint research and proof-of-concept development. Sundar S, Head - Mobility Business Unit at SRM Technologies, shared his vision of establishing the DNA Lab as a Center of Excellence for advanced automotive engineering-one that OEMs and Tier-I suppliers can engage with to deploy dependable, impactful innovations that advance mainstream vehicle development and lifecycle engineering. About SRM Technologies SRM Technologies is a global partner for embedded, digital, and product engineering services, bringing together deep domain expertise and engineering-led innovation to address complex enterprise and technology challenges. Its Mobility Business Practice spans embedded software, software-defined and connected vehicles, ADAS, electrification and EV solutions, digital cockpit systems, automotive cybersecurity, and verification and validation, supporting customers across the automotive software development lifecycle. (www.srmtech.com)

About SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is a multidisciplinary institution with a strong focus on education, research, innovation, and industry collaboration. Through applied and cross-disciplinary research, industry partnerships, and experiential learning, SRMIST works to connect academic knowledge with evolving technology and real-world applications. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)