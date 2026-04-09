Dignitaries from SRMIST and Ather Energy during the handover of three electric vehicles.

HT Syndication Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has partnered with Ather Energy in a first-of-its-kind collaboration that brings electric mobility directly into the academic ecosystem. The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), alongside the handover of three electric scooters to support research, innovation, and hands-on learning on campus. This initiative also marks the launch of the 'Ather Forge' programme, a campus-integrated learning and industry engagement model introduced by Ather Energy, with SRMIST being the first university in India to host this initiative. Designed as a campus ambassador and experiential learning programme, Ather Forge goes beyond conventional academic frameworks by enabling students to engage deeply with real-world engineering challenges. Participants will have the opportunity to work directly on Ather's proprietary scooter technology, ranging from battery systems to intelligent dashboards, while transforming academic concepts into tangible prototypes under industry guidance.

The programme aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application by enabling students to work directly with EV systems, including both hardware and software components. It will also feature a specially designed curriculum, encouraging interdisciplinary learning and innovation. Students will not only gain exposure to real-time problem-solving but will also be mentored to convert their ideas into proof-of-concepts aligned with industry needs. Importantly, the initiative creates a direct pathway to internships with Ather Energy, where selected students can undertake industry training for durations ranging from six months to one year, gaining immersive experience in electric mobility and product development.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at SRMIST in the presence of senior leadership from both institutions, faculty members, and students. The event included the formal exchange of the MoU and the handover of the electric vehicles for academic and research use. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arief Ahmed Shariff, Head - Talent Acquisition, Fulfilment and University Relations, Ather Energy, said: "As a company that originated from a campus ecosystem, we strongly believe in nurturing young talent and fostering innovation at the academic level. This collaboration is aimed at equipping students with practical, industry-relevant skills while enabling them to explore electric mobility through direct interaction with our technology. We are particularly proud to initiate this programme with SRMIST, marking our first such collaboration in the country."

Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Registrar, SRMIST, added: "This initiative will significantly augment our existing infrastructure in electric vehicle research and benefit both our faculty and students. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to further advance innovation and research in sustainable mobility." Highlighting the academic and industry relevance of the initiative, Dr. Leenus Jesu Martin M, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRMIST, stated: "The collaboration with Ather Energy represents a significant step towards strengthening experiential learning for our students. The Ather Forge programme, along with the donation of electric vehicles, will enhance research capabilities in our electric vehicle laboratories and provide students with valuable industry exposure. Through initiatives such as internships, curriculum co-development, and faculty immersion, this partnership will help us align academic outcomes with evolving industry requirements."

The collaboration will primarily benefit students from engineering disciplines such as Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and allied fields. Ather Energy, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in India, has maintained a long-standing relationship with SRMIST through campus engagements and recruitment initiatives. This MoU further strengthens the partnership, paving the way for future collaborations in research, innovation, and skill development. The initiative aligns with SRMIST's commitment to fostering industry partnerships that enhance employability, encourage interdisciplinary learning, and drive technological advancement in emerging domains. ABOUT SRMIST SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution. SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in. SRMIST Contact: Devadeep Konwar Director - Communications Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)