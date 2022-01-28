Statue Grooming by Wild Stone: Great Men Deserve to Look Great

You would like to read
- Gillette India launches new MACH3 grooming range, a 20-year iconic legacy redefined
- Tata CLiQ Luxury's new gifting campaign celebrates timeless bonds this festive season
- RS Management Education and Training Services issues digital certificates to graduates via Certif-ID
- RS Management Education and Training Services issues digital certificates to graduates via Certif-ID
- MX Player releases the trailer of Girgit: A wild take on when you're too far gone in love
New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/PNN): Brands have to work hard to catch the attention of their consumers. But this task gets even more challenging if you are a men's grooming brand. In India, the men's grooming category is dominated by international brands that sign up popular male celebrities as their ambassadors, making it difficult for relatively new Indian brands like Wild Stone to enter and break the clutter.
Wild Stone, a homegrown Indian brand, is making a splash in this sea of sameness through its out of box thinking.
India loves its national heroes, and their statues can be found all around us. But despite best efforts, these statues are often neglected and not well-maintained. So, Instead of joining the popular male celebrity bandwagon, Wild Stone came up with the idea of Statue Grooming. And, in collaboration with local municipal authorities, has decided to give the statues of some of these epic personalities the cleaning and grooming they deserve. After all, Great Men Deserve to Look Great.
Armed with a van full of cleaning equipment and a crew of statue cleaning experts, Wild Stone has been going around Agra, grooming the statues of India's most incredible men. The idea has caught people's imagination and encouraged by the tremendous response, Wild Stone is planning to take this initiative to other cities soon.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor