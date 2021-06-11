STUDY IN INDIA Virtual Expo-- Reaching out to global students for Indian education

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/SRV Media): AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media and 'Study in India'- a flagship project under the Ministry of Education, Government of India launched the first of its kind "STUDY IN INDIA Virtual Expo" on 11th June 2021. This Virtual Expo will help international students across 45 countries during this pandemic connect with many premier government and private universities and colleges from India over a five-day event from 11 - 15 June 21.

"STUDY IN INDIA Virtual Expo" opens up the doors of all possibilities for students to explore India's most prestigious universities, interact with the heads and faculties of the admissions and learn more about higher education opportunities in India, all from the safety and comfort of the home.

Manoj Kumar, CMD-EdCIL, during the inaugural ceremony of the virtual expo, commented, "This is a unique opportunity and an upgraded version of physical meeting where we can harness at least thrice the opportunity. In physical fairs, we are limited with the number of stalls or number of hours or number of 1 to 1 meetings, but in the virtual Expo, you can optimize your time in the next 5 days to the fullest."

He further added, "AFAIRS has been instrumental and pioneering in conducting fairs globally in the education field. They have developed such a wonderful platform in this virtual mode that it will give students the feel of the physical fair without the risk of a pandemic, without any excursions and even any cost, and there is no limitation of visiting hours."

'Study in India' program facilitates the inflow of international students to study in India at globally recognized premier institutions across India. This is a truly commendable initiative of the Government of India in making esteemed Indian universities seats of a global multicultural audience.

Sanjeev Bolia, founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt. Ltd., explains, "Our forte had always been to connect the plethora of global students to our prestigious Indian institutions. The pandemic offered us the unique advantage of creating a digital differentiation. Our virtual exhibitions are fast and effective means of reaching the same goals. At Afairs, our objective is to continue the work of being the bridge between the global students' diaspora and Indian Institutions."

Students can attend the virtual Expo by checking: (www.studyinindiaexpo.com)

