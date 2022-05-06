Sudarshan Venu elevated as managing director of TVS Motor Company

You would like to read
- TVS Motor Company acquires Switzerland's largest E-bike Player - Swiss E-Mobility Group AG (SEMG)
- TVS Motor Company, JMD, Sudarshan Venu and Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, announce the expansion of their cooperation agreement for future technologies and Electric Vehicles
- The One Million Export Mark in FY 21-22 is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company, marks Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company
- Venu Srinivasan, Chairman TVS Motor Company, awarded Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of trade and industry
- We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for Norton Motorcycles - Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, announced at its board meeting today the elevation of Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the Company, effective today.
Sudarshan has been charting the future of one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has made it the most awarded two-wheeler company. He has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in India and key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe.
Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, "Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. He has also spearheaded the international growth of TVS Motor. He has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy. He takes care of people and society. I am sure that with his leadership, the company will grow stronger and further pivot to the future."
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company said, "Sudarshan's extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally."
Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "I am very thankful for this special opportunity and very excited for the future. With the continued guidance of my father and Sir Ralf and the support of the Board and team, I look forward to further embracing the future of mobility. This is an interesting time for the industry globally, and I am passionate about being at the forefront of this."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor