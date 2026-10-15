Sunny or Not, Check the UV: JungleBerry Launches Wild SPF PNN New Delhi [India], October 15: A cloudy morning does not necessarily mean low UV. A cooler day doesn't equal lower sun exposure. And the weather outside is not always an accurate measure of what your skin is exposed to. JungleBerry's new Wild SPF campaign is built around a simple distinction: check the UV Index, then choose your Wild SPF. Across India, UV exposure can fluctuate with location, time of day, altitude and cloud cover. Yet SPF choices are often guided by how hot, bright or sunny a day feels. Rather than positioning the highest SPF as an automatic default, JungleBerry aims to cultivate situational awareness around sun exposure, encouraging a holistic defence that pairs the right sunscreen with physical protection like sunhats, protective clothing and shade during extended outdoor activity.

The campaign features JungleBerry's Tinted Mineral Sunscreen range, available in SPF 30 and SPF 50. Both are mineral-based, tinted and formulated for comfortable daily wear, with a lightweight finish and no white cast. The formulation brief was simple: make mineral sunscreens people actually want to wear every day. No heaviness, stickiness or oily after-feel, the very things that can lead people to under-apply or skip sunscreen. Wild SPF leaves that baggage behind with a comfortable, cosmetic finish that feels almost like mineral sunscreen has finally grown up. The campaign introduces a straightforward framework for choosing between JungleBerry's Tinted Mineral Sunscreens: Low to Moderate UV Index �' SPF 30

High UV Index �' SPF 50 (reapplication when outdoors) The distinction also comes through in the packaging design. The SPF 30 pack features a low-horizon sun, while the SPF 50 pack depicts the midday sun, creating a subtle visual cue around lower versus higher UV conditions. "Sun protection has become part of everyday skincare, but the conversation often starts and ends with chasing a high SPF number," says Nitin Dhawan, Co-founder, JungleBerry. "We wanted to drive a behavioural shift so people aren't fooled by the weather. The weather tells you how the day feels; the UV Index tells you your actual exposure. Making that check second nature helps people choose sun protection more consciously."

A 2025 India-specific dermatologist consensus suggests that sun protection for Indian skin tones must also account for pigmentation. The paper, produced by 14 Indian dermatologists, explains that Visible light, alongside UVA, can contribute to melasma and uneven tone, particularly in deeper skin tones. JungleBerry sunscreens have incorporated an iron-oxide tint that extends photoprotection into the visible-light spectrum. "The tint isn't simply a colour added to the sunscreen. While it spreads beautifully, giving natural-looking coverage to uneven tone and acne marks, the iron oxides behind that tint also help defend against visible light, a contributor to pigmentation," says Ila Upadhyaya, Head, Marketing Communications & New Product Development, JungleBerry. "You can invest in the best dark-spot serums and de-pigmenting care, but don't spend all night correcting what you leave unprotected every morning."

"People check AQI before running or Maps before driving, yet with sunscreen we still guess based on how the weather feels," says Rashi Kalra, Founder at Sushi Studio (the creative partner behind the campaign). "UV exposure is driven by geography and climate, not just temperature. That's why we anchored the campaign on a simple truth: 'Weather dekh ke dhoka na khao, UV check karke sahi SPF lagao.' JungleBerry is an Indian skincare and haircare brand bringing Ayurvedic wisdom into modern formulations. Its philosophy, Wildly Ayurvedic, combines time-honoured botanicals with practical science to address real-world concerns-from UV, pollution and heat to stress, humidity and hard water. Nature-led yet contemporary, its products are designed around how skin and hair actually behave. JungleBerry currently has a presence across 100+ stores in India, alongside its online store.

Website: https://jungleberry.in Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jungleberryofficial (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)