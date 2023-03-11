Suryaji Kamble, The MD of The Dipankar Group of Companies, Discusses how managing risks is equal to strong returns

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): Investment companies are an essential part of the finance industry, providing clients with the opportunity to invest in the right assets and markets. The professionals behind these investment companies are responsible for managing their clients' investments, analysing market trends, and making strategic decisions to ensure strong returns.

One such successful investment company owner is Suryaji Kamble, the MD of the Dipankar Group of Companies, and the Director and CEO of Dipankar Fincap Investment Pvt Ltd. With its head office in Palghar district's Boisar (Maharashtra) and the slogan "Helping People to Make People Happy," the company provides personalized investment and wealth management support to its clients spread across two states and five districts. Kamble is regarded as one of the most successful investors in the industry. Suryaji Kamble is known for his long-term investment strategy, focusing on high-quality companies having a strong track record of success.

Talking about entering the world of finance, he says, "I started out as a trader in National Stock Exchange and worked there for ten years. I worked for a few corporate clients before I decided to start my own investment company. I saw the need for a more personalized approach to investing in the market and wanted to create a company that would be able to provide the same."

"Our approach is based on fundamental analysis and long-term investing. We believe in identifying undervalued companies and assets and holding them on a long-term basis. Moreover, we focus on diversification to minimize risk. We conduct extensive research and analysis on a company's financials, industry trends, and management team. We look for companies having strong fundamentals but being undervalued due to temporary market conditions or short-term issues," he adds.

Another important quality of successful investment company owners is their ability to manage risks. Investing is bound to carry some level of risk. It's important for investment company owners to understand their clients' risk tolerance and invest accordingly. Owners who are able to strike a balance between risk and reward are more likely to have satisfied clients who trust them with their valuable investments.

Acknowledging the risks involved, Suryaji Kamble keeps a positive approach toward his work. He says, "We recently invested in a company that was undervalued due to concerns about the industry it operates in. However, we saw that the company had a strong management team as well as a solid financial position. This made us feel confident in our investment. Over the past year, the company has experienced significant growth and our investments have yielded substantial returns."

The Dipankar Group of Companies is looking for new opportunities to grow and expand its business. Discussing new initiatives, Kamble says, "We're currently exploring impact investing, which involves investing in companies and assets that have a positive social or environmental impact. We believe that impact investing is not only socially responsible but can also generate strong returns for our clients."

Kamble's advice to new investors is to stay disciplined and stick to their investment philosophies and approaches. He dissuades them from getting caught up in short-term market fluctuations and asks them to prioritize long-term gains. He also believes it is important to stay up-to-date with the ongoing industry trends and developments while being open to new opportunities and ideas.

Suryaji Kamble claims that an ideal professional working in the investment sector should possess an ideal balance of strong technical skills and interpersonal skills. Throughout his journey, he has focused on building relationships with clients while understanding their investment goals and priorities. He also appreciated making conscious efforts to explain complex financial concepts to the clients in a way that is easy to understand.

Kamble is known for his unique investment philosophy, which he calls "radical transparency." This approach involves being completely open and honest with clients about investment decisions and market conditions, even if it means admitting mistakes or acknowledging uncertainty. He is a strong believer in the power of diversification, investing in a range of assets and markets to minimize risk. His ability to think long-term and make strategic investment decisions has resulted in strong returns for his clients over the years.

Summing up Kamble's insights and ethics, it is safe to say that investment company owners play a critical role in the finance industry, managing clients' investments and helping them achieve their financial goals. To thrive in a highly competitive market, investment company owners need to possess a range of skills, including the ability to think long-term, manage risks, analyse market trends, and communicate effectively with clients. Mr Suryaji Kamble demonstrates the importance of these qualities and how they can lead to fruitful returns for clients.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)