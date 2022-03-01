SWAMIH Investment Fund to back the Home & Soul project

You would like to read
- Land prices near the Yamuna, Dwarka Expressways poised for a takeoff: F.A.R. World Estate LLP
- Imperia Esfera - Indulge in a life without rush
- Investors Clinic honours COVID warriors by awarding a flat
- ATS HomeKraft records the biggest launch in NCR market with its Pious Orchards project at Sector 150, Noida
- Soneva launches Soneva Soul, a new wellness concept that reconnects mind, body and soul
New Delhi/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Home & Soul (a subsidiary of Investors Clinic) today announced that the company will receive fund infusion under SWAMIH Investment Fund I from SBICAP Ventures to complete its project - f-Premiere on the Yamuna Expressway. The Central Government has announced category II alternative investment fund (AIF) in 2019.
SWAMIH Investment Fund I has been formed to complete construction of stalled, brownfield, RERA registered residential developments that are in the affordable housing/mid-income category and are also networth positive, requiring last-mile funding to complete construction. F Premiere by H & S is one of the few projects hand-picked by the Fund to qualify for the financial support.
f-Premiere from Home & Soul is a residential hub overlooking F1 motor racing track on Yamuna Expressway. The project features the signature 'Diamond' right at the entrance, alluring double-height lobbies, designer elevators, an exclusive sky lounge and a fully-loaded clubhouse with a grand swimming pool.
Sakshee Katiyal, CEO, Home & Soul said, "As a developer, we are really grateful to the Government of India that something revolutionary and encouraging like this scheme has been announced for the stressed real-estate industry. We have our firm commitment to our buyers, and with this infusion through SBICAP ventures, we will be able to deliver on our promises. SWAMIH investment fund has been a boon to lots of developers and in the recent trying times and the fund has exited lots of projects, giving confidence to the industry."
Home & Soul has five projects under its belt at present - both commercial and residential. The company has already delivered value to more than 600 proud house owners. Most of the company developed projects are in the prestigious NCR belt.
Home & Soul, a real estate development organization boasts of a top-notch team of professionals that has come together to create 'A world of progressive blue'. Home & Soul, is passionate about the creation of aspirational yet functional homes; contemporary yet soulful homes. The company is engaged in managing and developing residential and commercial landmarks such as f-Premiere, Boulevard Walk, Page 3 and Beetle Lap. The emphasis on world-class architecture showcases a modern lifestyle that is driven by client expectations and the intent of realizing their dreams.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor