Synosho launches 90 days business transformation programme pan India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): The Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on the businesses. Small-scale businesses were the most affected, while numerous startups were shut off.

Synosho, a Rajasthan-based company, has been helping several small-scale businesses expand their sales during the pandemic.

Synosho has launched a 90 days business transformation program that aims to help small scale businesses have a low-cost strategy, target the right audience, and use the right tools to scale their business.

Synosho provides the necessary aid to homemakers and small-scale businesses with meagre knowledge about online transactions and marketing. Lack of proper marketing was the crucial reason for these businesses to shut off or not able to grow. (https://synosho.com) Synosho assists them with proper guidance from experienced growth hackers.

The company's primary tools, including the strategy planner, works towards developing the right low-cost strategy that would help boost the company's sales. Basing on a vast database, Synosho suggests the right target audience for B2B and B2C sales based on the approaching business.

Synosho continues to help people grow their businesses alongside employing several homemakers. With a belief to provide the right tools for running a business successfully, the company assists its clients in different ways, including providing proper guidance to people from a non-technical background and improving the sales by implementing the appropriate marketing strategies, amongst others.

Scaling an existing business by providing proper guidance is what Synosho works for. Aashish Jain, the founder of Synosho, says that developing a business is similar to raising a child. Jain-led Synosho started assisting small-scale businesses, startups and homemakers since the last lockdown in India.

At present, the company already helped more than 1600 small scale businesses through their business transformation program in boosting their sales by going online. Numerous women are being provided stable employment and the facility of working from home. Alongside scaling different businesses, Synosho also assists in setting up payment gateways for the businesses. Various clients from the company now have licenses and collaborations with different eCommerce platforms.

Right from helping the businesses grow to improve their sales, Synosho provides different services delineated on its official website. The company also claims to provide a 90-day guarantee for its business transformation program. Moreover, several startups and small-scale businesses also seek guidance from Synosho to find potential buyers based on their products and services.

