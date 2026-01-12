Talentorial Achieves First Strategic Milestone: Partners with Jyothi Engineering College Within Month of Launch

PNN New Delhi [India], January 12: Talentorial, the world's first comprehensive AI-powered Career Enablement Hub, has achieved its first major strategic goal by securing a partnership with Jyothi Engineering College (Autonomous), Thrissur, within just one month of its official launch by end of 2025. This milestone marks a significant step toward the platform's ambitious vision of supporting over one million learners by 2028. The landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed, will integrate Talentorial's cutting-edge AI-powered assessments, personalized mentorship, and industry-aligned training programs into Jyothi Engineering College's curriculum, directly addressing the critical gap between education and employability. "Achieving this partnership within our first month validates the urgent market demand for integrated career enablement solutions," said Nishen Roy, UAE-based Founder & CEO of Talentorial. "This represents our first strategic goal accomplished, and it demonstrates that institutions recognize the value of combining AI-driven assessments with human mentorship to transform student outcomes."

Under the partnership, Jyothi Engineering College students will gain access to Talentorial's comprehensive 360-degree career development ecosystem, including: - AI-powered CV analysis with personalized feedback - Industry-aligned aptitude and attitude assessments - AI-driven mock interviews with real-time performance insights. Curative learning pathways that identify and close individual skill gaps, - Direct access to verified mentors and global industry professionals, smart matching with internships and job opportunities. - The institution will also benefit from data-driven insights through institutional dashboards that reveal employability gaps, enabling curriculum enhancements aligned with evolving industry requirements. The MoU was formally signed by Dr. P. Sojan Lal, Principal of Jyothi Engineering College, in the presence of College Executive Manager Rev. Fr. David Nettikkadan and Academic Director Rev. Dr. Jose Kannampuzha, and Nishen Roy, Talentorial's Founder & CEO.

"We're creating equal opportunity, not just equal access," Roy emphasized. "This partnership ensures that engineering students at Jyothi have access to the same world-class career enablement tools and global mentorship as peers in metropolitan centers worldwide." "This will be extremely useful for enhancing the employability of our students from Jyothi, and the process improves the Graduate Readiness Framework Index", said Jyothi Engineering College, Principal Dr. Sojan Lal. This achievement positions Talentorial on track with its roadmap to partner with 500+ academic institutions globally and build a mentor network of 100,000+ verified professionals. The platform, currently operational in India and the GCC, plans geographic expansion into Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

About Jyothi Engineering College: Established in 2002, Jyothi Engineering College, Thrissur, Kerala an autonomous institution dedicated to excellence in engineering education and the holistic development of students. The Institution offers 8 UG, 4 PG, and 7 PhD programmes. www.jecc.ac.in About Talentorial: Launched on November 17, 2025, Talentorial is the world's first comprehensive AI-powered Career Enablement Hub that bridges the critical gap between education and employability. Founded by Nishen Roy and headquartered in the UAE, Talentorial integrates AI-driven assessments, personalized mentorship, academic collaboration, and employer engagement into a unified ecosystem. The platform democratizes access to career success, empowering learners from all backgrounds--including rural students and first-generation graduates--to build meaningful careers. The platform can propose career readiness to employers and thus shorten the recruitment process time considerably. Visit www.talentorial.com

