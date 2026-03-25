VMPL New Delhi [India], March 25: When Tanmay Bhat was seen wearing the Rotoris Astonia Stealth Silver in a recent Instagram story, many people encountered the watch for the first time. For those asking what they were looking at and why it was worth a second look, the answer starts with the design. The Astonia Watch Stealth Silver is built on a straightforward principle: do everything well and nothing unnecessarily. The case is stainless steel with a brushed finish, giving it a matte, purposeful appearance rather than the high-polish look that many watches use to signal premium status. The proportions are balanced. The watch sits comfortably on the wrist without drawing too much attention to itself.

The dial is where the discipline really shows. It is clean and well-organised, with nothing on it that does not need to be there. The hands are neatly finished and easy to read at a glance. The overall layout communicates the time clearly and confidently, without the visual clutter that often creeps into watches trying to appear more complicated than they are. What the Stealth Silver does particularly well is adapt. It is equally suited to a formal setting and to the kind of relaxed, expressive dressing that Bhatt favours. That versatility is the result of deliberate design choices at every level, from the choice of finishing to the selection of case dimensions to the restrained colour palette. The brushed steel and clean dial work with almost anything, which means the watch becomes a reliable part of how someone dresses rather than a piece reserved for specific occasions.

Rotoris was founded by Aakash Anand with the intention of building watches that compete on merit with established international names. The brand closed a seed funding round of approximately three million dollars in December 2025, backed by Tanmay Bhat, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, and funds Venture Catalysts and 100 Unicorns. The website launched in February 2026, operating on an invite-only model. The Astonia Watch Stealth Silver is the piece that most clearly expresses what Rotoris is trying to do. It is not a watch designed to look expensive. It is a watch designed to be good. That distinction matters more than it might seem. Watches that look expensive date quickly and appeal narrowly. Watches that are genuinely good tend to endure and attract the kind of sustained interest that builds a brand over time.

Bhatt's appearance with the Stealth Silver brought all of this to a wider audience. For anyone now looking at the watch for the first time, the design holds up to scrutiny. The more closely one looks at the Astonia Stealth Silver, the more apparent it becomes that the decisions behind it were made carefully. That is not something that can be faked, and it is not something that goes unnoticed. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)