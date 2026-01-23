NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a trusted partner in building future-ready academic ecosystems for schools across India, announces a strategic association with Etome Works Limited (Etome), an organisation specializing in building experience-led technology spaces to enable effective integration of educational technology (EdTech) at scale. As part of this collaboration, TCE will take a strategic equity stake in Etome, underscoring a shared commitment to bridging the gap between digital learning solutions and their effective integration into classroom practice. As digital transformation accelerates across the education sector, institutions increasingly seek trusted avenues to explore and evaluate solutions best suited to their needs. This collaboration aims to address that demand by establishing EdTech Experience Centres as physical hubs, enabling school leaders to explore solutions firsthand and build readiness for meaningful technology integration. The centres will also play a key role in teacher capacity building by offering structured training and skilling to enhance instructional effectiveness and support seamless digitalisation in schools.

Speaking on the strategic intent of this alliance, Mr. K.R.S. Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited (TIL), and Chairman, TCE, said, "I am pleased to see the progress in Tata ClassEdge toward its goal to contribute and participate materially in all the key elements of the pre-K to K-12 ecosystem. This collaboration adds the key element of phygital experience centres to this ecosystem. As edtech leads the evolution of K-12 education, such centres will play an important role in showcasing best practices tools, techniques and devices for schools and teachers across the country." Reimagining EdTech Discovery While digital adoption in schools is growing, the ability to physically interact with technology hardware and software content solutions remains a gap in the market. This association addresses that need by launching a nationwide network of Experience Centres as dedicated spaces where schools can discover, experience, and evaluate EdTech solutions in a hands-on environment.

Sharing his views on the association, Mr. Joson Thomas, Director, Etome, said, "Collaborating with Tata ClassEdge is a defining moment for us. These experience centres will not just be about displaying products; they will be vibrant spaces for engagement. With TCE's support, we are confident in our ability to create a trusted distribution network that brings the best of EdTech to institutions across the country." Advancing School Readiness for Digital Transformation With digital transformation reshaping classroom practices, schools require more than just access to technology, they need guidance, exposure, and structured support. Together, these initiative positions the alliance to elevate how schools discover and adopt technology. Adding further, Mr. Tarun Bhojwani, CEO, TCE, said, "Schools today are navigating a rapidly expanding EdTech landscape. Our centres will help them move from uncertainty to informed decision-making by offering a trusted, academically guided environment to experience and evaluate solutions. Our goal is to ensure every school adopts technology that truly serves its teaching and learning needs."

With this direction established, the leadership team shared their perspective on what this initiative will enable for schools. - EdTech Experience Centres: Establishing experience centres which will serve as academic discovery zones where educators can meaningfully engage with, understand and evaluate pedagogy-driven classroom solutions. - Teacher Capacity Building: Leveraging these centres to conduct high-quality teacher training, skill-building sessions, and pedagogical workshops that strengthen technology integration and future-facing classroom practices. - Curated Learning Solutions Ecosystem: Developing a thoughtfully curated, multi-brand network that ensures schools have access to trusted and high-quality educational technologies aligned to learning outcomes. - Advisory and Implementation Excellence: Ensuring that the experience centres deliver strong guidance, institution readiness support, and smooth on-ground implementation to schools with consistent quality.

Commenting on the operational vision, Ms. Neha Joson, Managing Director, Etome, added, "Our focus is on creating an environment where technology feels accessible and helpful rather than overwhelming. We look forward to welcoming educators to these centres and helping them find the right tools to enhance their classrooms." About the Organizations Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, is dedicated to transforming K-12 education through innovative digital and academic solutions. The company ensures seamless adoption of its academic solutions, making the transition to digital teaching and learning effortless for schools. Backed by the Tata Group's enduring commitment to education, the company's innovations in pedagogy, technology, and content deliver engaging, meaningful, and impactful learning experiences for students nationwide.

Etome Works Limited: Etome Works Ltd, formerly Resolute, is a pioneering EdTech company with over a decade of experience in EdTech and digitalization. Through Etomosphere, India's first EdTech Experience Centre and multi brand marketplace, the company helps educational institutions and organizations discover and adopt the right solutions. Etome Works also introduces education-focused technologies such as the Etome eNote, a digital alternative for paper in campuses, the eBoard, an eye-friendly display designed for healthier classrooms and many more innovative technologies.