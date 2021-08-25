TATA Projects builds India's first Smog Tower in Delhi

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): (https://www.tataprojects.com/)TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that India's first smog tower built by the company has been inaugurated by Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.
The 24-metre-high smog tower at Connaught Place - one of the biggest commercial centres in Delhi is based on a downdraft air-flow model. The smog tower's 40 huge fans will suck air from the top of a special type of canopy structure and release clean air filtered through novel geometry filters.
"TATA Projects Limited is proud to have constructed the nation's first smog tower, thereby bringing this technological solution to India. This solution will hopefully reduce India's urban air pollution, thereby improving the lives of citizens. Large areas of cities can be covered if such smog towers are strategically placed at densely populated urban locations. We are prepared to offer our expertise and experience in setting-up more such smog towers across Indian cities so that citizens can breathe cleaner air," said Mr Sandeep Navlakhe, Vice President & BU Head - Buildings, TATA Projects Limited.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee was the nodal agency for the smog tower, while technology has been developed by experts at the University of Minnesota, and IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi were technical advisors for the project.
