Teachmint acqui-hires the Indian arm of Singapore-based startup Teachee

You would like to read
- Entries open for India's largest "Teacher of the Year" awards
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
- George Thomas, JLL's Global Chief Information Officer, adds to a growing roster of Indian-Origin CIOs
- Aavishkaar Capital and Rajiv Dadlani Group Lead INR 400 Million Pre-Series B investment in Neobank Chqbook
- India's first bio-CNG tractor aims at saving billions of rupees in fuel costs
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.teachmint.com) Teachmint, an education infrastructure startup and the creator of India's largest teaching platform, today announced that it has acqui-hired the Indian arm of edtech startup (https://www.teachee.com/home?query_computed=1) Teachee.
Helping educators and creators sell courses online, Teachee was launched in India in October 2020 by Vlight Technology Pte, a Singapore-based company. This comes at the heels of Teachmint's acquisition of Teachmore, a course-selling platform which enables teachers to sell educational products like online courses, live classes, quizzes and more through their own apps and websites.
With this, close to 20 members of Teachee's India team are now a part of Teachmore by Teachmint, strengthening the company's course-selling offering and enabling it's community of millions of teachers to grow their online presence. Teachee's India country manager, Aakash Kasaundhan, has also joined the company as a Senior Director, leading the business growth of Teachmore by Teachmint. This acquisition comes at a time when the Teachee platform is being discontinued globally.
Commenting on Teachmint's second and latest acquisition, Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint, said, "We are very happy to welcome the Teachee team to the Teachmint family. This acqui-hire will aid the expansion of our course-selling offering and help deliver even more value and innovation to our teachers. With the aim of scaling our user base from 10 million to 100 million and beyond, we are laser focused on increasing our team strength and bringing the best talent onboard. This acqui-hire gives us a great boost and we are well positioned to revolutionize the growth and monetization opportunities for educators and creators."
Aakash Kasaundhan, Senior Director, Business at Teachmore (former India country manager at Teachee), said, "Teachmint's growth has been phenomenal and it's inspiring to see a company build such state-of-the-art infra solutions for educators across the globe. Our team at Teachee is thrilled to join the Teachmint group and we are definitely stronger together! Despite the discontinuation of Teachee's platform, the teams across the world created truly memorable and outstanding outcomes for thousands of creators and teachers and we are geared up to bring our experience and energy and take Teachmint to new heights."
Teachmint recently marked its first acquisition by acquiring Teachmore in a cash plus stock deal to expand its course-selling offerings. This follow's Teachmint's series B fundraise of $78 million in October 2021.
This gets added to the suite of education-infra products that Teachmint has been offering including Teachmint's mobile teaching app, Teachmint for Institute and Teachmint for developers.
With adoption from 10+ million users, 4,000+ educational institutes and multiple international edtech partnerships, Teachmint today is the only solution catering to end-to-end infrastructure needs of educators; from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring to universities and even edtechs.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor