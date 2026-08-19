VMPL New Delhi [India], August 19: AI, or artificial intelligence, is becoming a pivotal part of business operations. Companies around the globe are using AI for automation tasks, data analytics, customer service, and project design and development. It is growing rapidly and continuously; the demand for AI professionals is increasing too. However, hiring skilled professionals can be really challenging as there is a shortage of skilled candidates to fill the vacancies. The regular hiring process is slow and not very convenient for everyone. To tackle this, Team Plus Staffing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Pune-based AI IT staffing Company and human resource consulting firm, has introduced remote AI staffing solutions for global tech companies. This model mainly focuses on helping companies to hire expert talent across borders without any limitations, and it is very convenient as it doesn't require any kind of relocation of the candidate to the work site.

Growing Need For AI-Skilled Professionals The advancing use of AI has generated turmoil in every sector and created demands for professionals with specialization in the domain of AI development, NLP, OCR, programming, deep learning, mathematics, stats, and machine learning so they can develop AI, train it, and include advanced features according to the needs of the business. Employers are searching for experts who can manage and adapt AI tools and technologies, not just those with traditional IT development skills. According to the "Manpower Group's 2026 Talent Shortage Survey of 39,000 employers across 41 countries, 72% now report difficulty filling open roles, with AI skills having overtaken traditional engineering and IT capabilities as the hardest to find for the first time in the survey's history." Another report by "Second Talent" puts a number on that gap directly: globally, AI talent demand outstrips supply by roughly a ratio of 3:2:1, with more than 1.6 million open AI-related positions against only about 518,000 qualified candidates."

The above specializations and skills are a must. However, employers also need candidates who can demonstrate practical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and experience in handling or managing AI tools and technologies. Challenges In Hiring AI Specialists The traditional hiring process requires human effort, including face-to--face interviews and assessments, and AI-skilled talent can be anywhere, including any part of the globe, and it's quite difficult to relocate to another country or location. Hiring an AI-specialized professional involves so many stages, including sourcing, screening, reviewing their skills, their desired location, technical background, practical skills, soft skills, scheduling interviews, and AI knowledge. How Remote AI Staffing Works According to Clutch, remote staffing is a hiring model where businesses recruit employees or contractors who work outside a traditional office. That might mean they work from home, but that home could be anywhere--a different town, state, or even continent."

Remote AI staffing generally combines AI-integrated tools that support the different stages of the hiring process, such as sourcing, initial screening, technical skill assessments, interview scheduling, problem-solving abilities, understanding of AI tools, and performance-based evaluation. However, the involvement of humans always remains valuable to check the working of AI tools determining if a candidate is suitable for the role or company profile. The process also includes remote interviews and onboarding to make it convenient for the candidates not to travel so far at the time of recruitment. The Role Of Remote Staffing in AI Recruitment For many AI-skilled professionals, working remotely is a suitable option, as it will resolve the problem of relocation to another state or nation during the hiring process. Remind them that AI staffing helps companies to access talent across the globe and gives multiple options to select the desired candidates according to their company's job profile role.

As artificial intelligence keeps growing and shaping the technology sector, the competition for highly qualified professionals is most likely to remain a foremost concern for businesses. However, remote AI staffing has changed the process of hiring AI-specialized candidates. The AI-automated software handles the sourcing, screening, and checking of skills, performs automated tasks 24/7, and vetted human bots (trained professionals uses ai to evaluate and select) candidates. TeamPlus AI Remote Staffing Solution assists companies in connecting with skilled AI professionals across the globe through flexible staffing approaches that save both time and resources. They assist businesses in accessing special talent purely based on the requirements of their project and company job role to build a strong and capable AI team. With AI remote staffing selection, companies can manage their workforce efficiently and can increase productivity and long-term growth.

About TeamPlus TeamPlus Staffing Solution Pvt. Ltd. is a Pune-based Top IT Staff Augmentation Company staffing and HR consulting firm with over 10 years of experience serving corporate clients around the globe. The company offers contract staffing services, permanent staffing services, remote, virtual IT staffing services, offshore staffing services, RPO services, and onsite recruitment services, connecting businesses in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other major Indian cities, as well as clients in the USA, UK, UAE, and Australia, with skilled IT and non-IT talent. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)