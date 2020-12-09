Teamonk Global launches four unique variants of Ayurveda Green Tea

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): To tap into the growing segment of health conscious customers, a trend catalyzed by COVID-19, Made in India speciality tea brand, Teamonk Global, has launched a range of Ayurvedic Green Teas.

The range of teas is curated from traditional ayurvedic formulations inspired by the directives of the Ministry of Ayush. Teamonk has introduced four new premium Ayurvedic teas flavors, including Triphala Green Tea, which is a first of its kind in the market. With a focus on taste and purity of ingredients, Teamonk's Ayurvedic range of teas deliver immunity boosting benefits to capture the changing and growing needs for health and wellness among customers, both in India and globally.

Each of the new flavors launched, offers a unique benefit. The Triphala green tea helps to build immunity and improve digestion. Triphala is a staple in traditional Ayurvedic medicine and due to its many purported health benefits has become increasingly popular around the world.

Ashwagandha Green Tea boosts immunity, relieves stress, anxiety and also provides relief from inflammation and pain. Kadha Green Tea helps in building resistance from viruses and Spice Green Tea helps in building a strong digestive system. The ingredients combined with Teamonk's green tea that is sourced from high mountains is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Within two months of launch, Ashwagandha green tea is already amongst the top five best-selling variants of green tea in the Teamonk portfolio.

"The Triphala Green Tea introduction is a major breakthrough by Teamonk. Triphala is a highly consumed herbal concoction and combining it with green tea is an art that we've perfected. Each of our Ayurvedic flavors of green teas is both healthy and delicious. We want people to enjoy every sip of it," said Ashok Mittal, Managing Director, Teamonk Global.

"We started by offering a range of 'Signature Teas' carefully selected from the best tea gardens to offer our customers a unique experience, a sense of refreshment and health and immunity boosting benefits. Today, we offer more than 50 variants of premium tea. Our Darjeeling, Nilgiri White, and Oolong teas are among our best and top-selling items. We expect our Ayurvedic range of green teas to make up 10 percent of our volume," he added.

Teamonk Global green teas are available online on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Snapdeal, LBB, Smytten, Bigbasket, Teamonk official website among others and will be shortly available on JioMart. Teamonk is present across India and in the international market including US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands.

Teamonk will also be launching an international version of its website soon to cater to growing international demand. The global specialty tea market is estimated to be USD 5.8 billion.

Teamonk is committed to improving the lives of the tea plantation workers. With each box of their specialty tea sold, Teamonk makes a small difference in the lives of plantation workers in The Nilgiris by paying 100 percent of the tuition of their children who are in school.

"We're working on being a faster, stronger company, one that is focused on meeting consumer needs and winning in the marketplace. We're seeing incredible demand for our products both at home and in international markets. We're on track to take our specialty teas to more markets globally, invest in ecommerce capability, product innovation and expand our manufacturing capacity," said Nalin Sood, Co-founder & CEO.

Founded in 2016, Teamonk is a global, Made in India specialty tea brand, which delivers signature tea experiences from exclusive plantations to its customers. Teamonk repositions tea as an exciting and refreshing beverage underpinned with the category benefit of looking good and feeling good. It offers more than 50 variants of premium tea ranging from gourmet black teas, distinctive white teas to healthy green and Oolong teas to cater to tea connoisseurs and health enthusiasts alike.

Teamonk is founded by Amit Dutta and Ashok Mittal, both tea connoisseurs and experts in the field with a vision to make available 100 per cent pure and natural specialty teas to consumers across the world, direct from source. Nalin Sood is the Cofounder and CEO.

Teamonk has raised Rs 23.5 crore in funding and is backed by Inflection Point Ventures, Hunch Ventures, Roots Ventures and Lead Angels.

