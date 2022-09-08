Techugo's QA Hunt'22 successfully wrapped up with flying colors!

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV): Techugo, the strongest global technology company, conducted QR Hunt'22, one of India's largest QA recruitment drives. Being familiar to the limelight isn't something new for the organization, since it keeps making headlines now and then. The preparations began months ago, and the drive was conducted on August 8, 2022.
Initially, it seemed like a colossal challenge considering the right marketing, targeting the potential audience, acquiring registrations, and whatnot! But luckily, working for months in a spirit to shape the future of young and fresh talent resulted in a surreal experience and a terrific response. While the registrations surpassed the target number, it also posed an ultimatum to manage the crowd well and seamlessly.
"It was the first time that Techugo held its walk-in recruitment drive away from any university or our office, and we were well prepared for any possible roadblocks that could head our way!"- says Abhinav Gupta, the Director of Mobility. He further mentioned, "We don't grow when things are easy; we grow when we face challenges, and this was precisely the mindset followed by each and every team member present during the drive."
The registrations for QA Hunt'22 were closed after receiving 2000+ forms from candidates all over India that had to appear for their first online interview round. Further, about 600 candidates were narrowed down for their second and third f2f interview rounds that were provided with their respective slots.
"Honestly, we did not even think that the candidates would be willing to travel from different cities and states for the interview or not. Surprisingly, applicants extended their great support, and witnessing their dedication towards the drive made this rollercoaster ride a smooth one." says Ankit Singh, COO.
The blend of Techugo's robust business values and escalating vision makes it a terrific choice for freshers beginning their careers in the tech industry. It is precisely one of the reasons behind a large number of interviewees that showed up at the venue.
The execution day of the drive started early for the Techugo team. While the HRs, marketing team, core members, and QA experts were all set to put into effect what they've been planning, the candidates possessed the gist to give their best and move ahead!
It is said that "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." Fortunately, Techugo made it easier for freshers by rooting for the best candidates with appropriate skills and the zeal to work with the experts. However, the aim didn't just prioritize getting the best talent onboard but providing them with a seamless career opportunity that can prepare them well for the roadblocks that'll pose in the near future.
Techugo has now boarded the top candidates from the interview and is prepped to nourish the young minds in the field of QA. After all, the objective is to continue to grow each day and craft success stories worth reciting!
Techugo has been popularly known for its efficient delivery of projects like Truefan, Gastronomica's MIlkbun, Tagmango, and more. Not only this, but its out-of-the-way ability to rope in funds for its projects is jaw-dropping!
To know more, visit - (https://www.techugo.com)
