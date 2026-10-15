NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Techzeal Info Private Limited, an Uttar Pradesh-based solar EPC and electrical solutions company, is preparing for a major transformation of its business model, with plans to move beyond conventional solar EPC and introduce a new generation of technology-enabled solar products, innovative solar equipment and customised energy solutions for Indian customers. 3EA Global an International Strategy Consulting Group conducted their feasibility study for growth and revealed that Indian customers are full of solar solution providers, right from their neighbourhood to national level big brands are offering same solutions. 3EA Global advised Techzeal to bring new product lines to differentiate and build the uniqueness on innovative, customised solar and energy solutions and 'Never Seen In India' kind of solar panels and other products. The company's new direction is centred on a combination of data-driven market research, business process restructuring, customer-led product development and technology integration, with the objective of creating a solar business that responds to what customers actually want rather than limiting them to standard solar configurations.

The strategic foundation for this transformation was developed through an earlier strategic exercise involving 3EA Global, which assessed Techzeal's business processes, market environment, customer expectations, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the solar and electrical sector. A 300-respondent feasibility study formed part of the exercise, helping identify customer pain points, buying preferences and expectations from solar solution providers. Speaking at the Mumbai conference, Mr. B R Sahu, Promoter, Techzeal Info Private Limited, said the company wants to change the way customers experience and purchase solar solutions. "Solar should not be a one-size-fits-all product. Every customer has a different requirement, consumption pattern, available space, budget and expectation. Our objective is to offer customers the freedom to choose a solar solution based on their needs, preferences and budget, rather than forcing them into a standard configuration."

According to the strategic assessment, Techzeal's proposed positioning is to evolve into a technology-enabled Solar & Electrical Solutions Partner, combining products from multiple leading OEMs to create solutions suited to individual customer requirements. This brand-agnostic approach is expected to allow Techzeal to focus on the right combination of products, technology, installation, monitoring and service for each customer. The company believes the Indian solar market is entering a phase where customers are looking beyond conventional solar panels. Today's customers are increasingly interested not only in generating electricity but also in smart monitoring, convenience, energy management, innovative solar equipment and technology-enabled products. The strategic exercise identified important customer priorities including lower electricity costs, faster ROI, reliability, subsidy assistance, low maintenance, real-time performance visibility, financing and a single accountable vendor.

The changing demand is also creating an opportunity for Techzeal to explore innovative solar products and technology-enabled solar equipment that are not yet widely available in the Indian market, alongside conventional solar panels and systems. Mr. B R Sahu said, "The customer of today is more informed. They are not simply asking which solar panel they should buy. They want to know what technology is available, what solution suits their home or business, what fits their budget and how the system can make their energy usage smarter. Techzeal wants to bring those choices to the customer." The company's upcoming strategic direction goes beyond selling conventional solar panels and installation services.

The roadmap identifies opportunities in IoT-enabled solar monitoring, energy storage, hybrid energy systems, EV charging infrastructure, innovative solar products, electrical solutions and AMC and O & M services. The objective is to develop a broader portfolio where customers can select solutions according to their specific requirements-from conventional rooftop systems to more technology-driven and customised configurations. Techzeal also plans to explore B2B, B2C and D2C opportunities, including pre-configured solar packages, smart solutions, plug-and-play systems, digital commerce, solar upgrades and customer-focused energy solutions. The transformation is also expected to change Techzeal's internal business processes. Rather than relying only on conventional product-led sales, the company intends to use customer data, market research and demand insights to understand which products, technologies and configurations customers are looking for.

Dr. Vibhor Mishra, CEO, 3EA Global, said, "The important shift is from selling what already exists to understanding what the customer actually needs. The research exercise helped bring the customer's voice into the strategic process and identify opportunities around real market requirements." Technology will also support the new customer journey through IoT monitoring, digital consultation, product discovery and customer support, with the roadmap proposing tools such as savings calculators, financing information and mobile-first enquiry journeys. The strategic direction positions Techzeal around the philosophy "Techzeal - Always Ahead", reflecting its ambition to move beyond conventional solar EPC towards smart energy, innovative products, monitoring and emerging energy technologies.

The earlier strategic exercise involved 3EA Global, with contributions from Dr. Vibhor Mishra, Mr. Pranav Bhaskar, National Business Partner, and Mr. Kritagaya Singh, Associate Domain Partner, in developing the strategic foundation for the company's transformation. Mr. B R Sahu said, "Our objective is not simply to sell more solar systems. We want to create a new experience for the customer-where technology, product choice, customisation and service come together. If a customer has a specific requirement, budget or preference, we want to develop the right solar solution around that requirement." With its planned focus on innovative solar products, smart solar equipment, customised systems, technology integration and customer-led product development, Techzeal is preparing to build a differentiated position in India's evolving solar market.

The company aims to make solar more customisable, technology-driven and accessible, while creating solutions designed not only for today's energy requirements but also for the changing needs of tomorrow's customers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)