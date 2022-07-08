Tessolve, a Hero Electronix Venture to deploy Workelevate for Automated Employee Support

You would like to read
- OneDios raises USD 1.2 million in a funding round led by IAN, others
- HCL and OGQ extend partnership for next 5 years to support Indian Athletes' Quest for the Olympics Medals
- Leena AI introduces Workplace App on Microsoft Teams so Organizations can create a Safer Return to Work
- Xoxoday launches Employee Appreciation Week (EAW) Celebrations: An initiative to make employee appreciation an organization culture
- Recenturesoft launches WorkTrackZilla: A modern employee monitoring software for work from home employees
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tessolve India, based in Bangalore, is one of the leading engineering service/solution providers with over 2,000 engineers worldwide and a full breadth of pre-and post-silicon expertise.
The company provides a one-stop-shop solution with full-fledged hardware and software capabilities including its advanced silicon and system testing labs. To enable instant employee support services, Tessolve has decided to deploy Workelevate, a digital workplace service automation platform by Progressive Infotech.
"We are excited to partner with Workelevate. The platform will enable us to provide better support to our employees and improve their experience." - Sundar M, Associate Director IT, Tessolve India
The Digital Workplace Service Automation Platform - Workelevate streamlines employee support services seamlessly through a rule-based chatbot that enables faster ticket resolutions, eliminates repetitive requests, and provides one-click remediations to end-users.
Following an omnichannel approach, it allows employees to access support through the channel they prefer.
Led by automation, conversational chatbot, and a plethora of self-help capabilities that aim to resolve employee support requests (IT, HR & Admin/Field), Workelevate maximizes service desk efficiency for better hybrid work productivity.
Developed by Progressive Infotech having over 2 decades of expertise in end-user experience management, Workelevate is adopted by some of the top Indian and global enterprises across industries.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor