San Francisco (California) [US]/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14: TestMu AI (formerly known as LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic Quality Engineering platform, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner of the Year Awards. TestMu AI continues to lead the industry shift toward fully agentic quality engineering, recognizing the exceptional contributions of global partners and individual visionaries who have demonstrated excellence in driving quality engineering.

These partners play a critical role in the TestMu AI ecosystem, enabling global teams to move at the speed of thought while maintaining the reliability required for the next generation of AI-native applications.

Sudhir Joshi, VP of Channels and Alliances, TestMu AI, said, "Our partners are at the heart of our success, and we deeply value their role in helping customers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of quality engineering. Because of their commitment to excellence, we want to recognize the incredible work that they have done in driving innovation and customer success alongside us. The TestMu AI Partner Awards 2025 celebrates more than just a collaboration; it recognizes the groundbreaking impact we've achieved together in reshaping quality engineering in the AI era."