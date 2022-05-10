TEXPROCIL appeals to Govt to intervene to control high input costs

You would like to read
- Cotton Council International celebrates second virtual Cotton Day India
- TEXPROCIL welcomes removal of import duty on cotton
- Exports of Cotton Textiles exceeds target - Chairman, TEXPROCIL
- Tripathi Products to eye a Pan India level expansion soon
- Gulf Islamic Investments invests INR 500 million in Carpediem Capital backed group operating 1-India Family Mart, a leading value retail chain with 100 plus stores across India
New Delhi (India), May 10 (ANI/PNN): Prices of all varieties of raw cotton, which is a major raw-material for textiles & clothing products, have increased sharply in the last many months. "The steep increase in the prices of raw cotton is a matter of deep concern for the entire value chain of cotton textiles such as home textiles and fabrics as it makes them uncompetitive in the export markets," said Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).
As a result of the high raw cotton prices production costs for large, medium and small exporters have gone up to such an extent that export orders taken a few months back or earlier could now be executed only at a loss, pointed out Patodia.
The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the Government to intervene in this matter urgently so that prices of raw materials remain stable and exporters of value added segments like home textiles and fabrics can take a long term perspective while negotiating export orders.
(https://www.texprocil.org)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor