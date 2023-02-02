The future of Indian Business: Meet the 10 startups changing the game

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): India is the core hub of emerging startups that can be the turning points for many talents and can become an inspiration to many via the strategic skills of entrepreneurs behind them. Among many such exploring businesses, there is a solution that thrives for your requirement that exactly matches either your business need or maybe the spark of an idea for the future startups for the huge profit graph transformation.

Let's peep inside the world of strategic aura of the top 10 startups that have been banged the floor of the marketplace through their zeal to achieve their unique identity:

1) Solve Jet

Solve Jet is established by Karan Shah in 2018. Their result-driven services include Website Development, Mobile App Development, UI/ UX Design, Digital Marketing, and Outsourcing Projects under the sharpened skills of dedicated developers. Their research starts with UI and UX which is end-customer Centric Research and generates Solutions for varied Business problems. Solve Jet is a Digital Solution for Startups as well as Large Scale Enterprises. They have Experienced Developers and Expertise in the Technology that they provide. Solve Jet is serving businesses with an Experienced UI/ UX Team and associated Domain Expertise.

2) Oxygen Times

The next start-up on the list that shook up the medical equipment industry is Oxygen Times. Founded by Pranav Kaistha & Bharat Goswami, the company launched their e-Commerce in November 2021 and now fulfils orders worth crores every month, becoming the fastest growing player in the industry.

What sets them apart from the competition is their extensively researched content and product comparisons. The company partners with over 100 dealers across the country to provide 24 hour delivery options in the range of home healthcare products including oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs, CPAP and BiPAP machines.

3) Airsoft gun India

Airsoft Gun India Pvt Ltd was set up in Sept. 2017 and is a registered Air gun dealer licensed to sell and transfer Air guns based out of Mumbai. They are The Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) certified startup whose aim is to promote Gun safety in India and even that can boost shooting sports games in the Olympics supported by their proper infrastructure for training youth. Airsoft Gun India - A one-stop shop for Air guns, Air rifles, Sports guns, and Movie Prop guns. They cover exciting 4.5+ ratings on google and Facebook.

4) Paapos

Paapos, established in 2018, revolutionizes logistics for businesses. Founders Darpan Lamba and Anshul Mahindru have made Paapos the leading provider in simplifying logistics and helping local businesses grow globally by connecting them to advanced technology.

Paapos makes it easy for SMEs and e-commerce brands to expand their reach and enter new markets through its shared platform, which bridges knowledge gaps and serves both B2B and B2C e-commerce. Its results-driven services include international shipping solutions (courier and cargo) and pan-India courier aggregation.

The ultimate goal of Paapos is to facilitate businesses in their global expansion and help them make a mark on the world stage.

5) Shadow Etail

Shadow Etail is one of the fastest growing D2C companies from South India, founded by Santhosh in 2016, is a House of D2C Brands owning and manufacturing multiple brands ranges including Auto care, Home care, Health and beauty, personal care, and pet cosmetics. Dealing with a wide range of products, the company embraces 25 trademarks across multiple categories. Some of their most well-known brands cover TOM CAT, BOBCAT, HAPPY NIGHTS, GECKO, LUBRIZAP, HOLA COSMETICS & HOLA BABY, SENSEI CLUB, HAPPY HIPPO, MINIMALIST, FIN PHARM. They aim to be one of the largest D2C brands in India by the year 2025 with revenues of 100 Crores.

6) MSK Films

MSK Films is an Indian Film Production and music label company founded by Mandava Sai Kumar in 2019 in Hyderabad. He is an Indian Film Director, Actor, Producer, Music Director, and a Youtuber. His innovative skills never let him rest till the last stone was unturned and that's why founded Times of Andhra after MSK Films. All his working movies are hit by performance. His fan following has raised the number by 4695 followers on Instagram now. There are many names in his hit films range such as Ratri 12, RRR, Jai bhim... etc, and still, miles to go ahead.

7) AlgorithMc

AlgorithMc is a upcoming growth marketing agency founded in 2022 with a mission to propel businesses to new heights. They enable Startups and SMBs enjoy the same throughput of premium growth marketing services that is only attained by enterprise-level marketing budget today. As experts in Growth Marketing, Performance Marketing, Communication Design, Search Engine Optimization, E-commerce Growth, Content Marketing, Copywriting, AlgorithMc delivers a customer-focused approach anchored in data-driven, content-first marketing strategies. Their team, comprised of the top 2% talent in the marketing industry with international expertise, drives exponential ROI through a tailored digital marketing roadmap and nurtures culture of 100% transparency and accountability. Unlock your business's full potential with AlgorithMc's results-driven, growth-oriented approach."

8) NEUCONOMI

Hyderabad-based startup NEUCONOMI ® is a new-age Patent Marketplace with a focus on DeepTech innovations of Digital Transformation, to unlock the financial value of Patents via various licensing models. Their marketplace empowers both Licensors to monetize inventions and Licensees to benefit from integrating futuristic technologies in a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) way. Their team is compromises of professionals with the experience of 2 decades with a great track record of success stories and testimonials. Founded by Bharath B and Radhika R, who not only come from a corporate background in IT and Sales, but also are Entrepreneurs, serial inventors, and serial angel investors.

9) Shree Radhe Dairy Farm & Foods Limited

Bhupat Sukhadiya is the founder of Shree Radhe Dairy Farm & Foods Limited which is a leading producer of dairy products. Shree Radhe Dairy Farm and foods limited Vastu Dairy is engaged in bringing dairy products (Like Milk, Buttermilk, and Ghee BUT GHEE IS the MAIN PRODUCT). Vastu is a perfect blend of trust, tradition, and technology. Originating from the humble farmlands of Gujarat, Vastu, today is trusted by crores of people as a result of a 7-year journey, where they initiated with 3 distributors, and now have a network of 2000+ Distributors present in pan India.

10) Dream Live

Suprakash Saha, Chanakya of the Indian Live Video Streaming Apps Industry has thrilled the crowd with his high-yielding app Dream Live in the market. While people were still figuring out the market, Saha had established Top Class entertainment a fully equipped company dealing with in-app purchasing commodities. His latest venture is Dream Live which is a content-based platform. He aims to generate employment opportunities for youth at a large scale has pioneered and he has to succeed in the same with users earning an average of Rs.20000 per month by performing on his application.

A startup takes the expression of a million dollars business once moved into the tested channel of hurdles of implementation from the starting point till the expertized impact on society to cater to diversified sectors.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)