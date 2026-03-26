Ravichandran Ashwin joins VRX -- and suddenly, the smartest move on the board isn't a delivery. It's an address

PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25: There are cricketers who play the game. And then there are those who rewrite it -- with a mind that refuses to stop thinking. Ravichandran Ashwin is the latter. His partnership with VRX feels less like an endorsement and more like an inevitability. "I love strategic planning on and off the field. VRX builds smart, growth-centred avenues -- which is exactly why I am proud to recommend them." -- R. Ashwin, VRX Brand Ambassador Two Playbooks. One Philosophy. What makes Ashwin extraordinary is not what he does with a cricket ball -- it's what he does before he bowls it. He studies, anticipates, and executes under unforgiving pressure. Over 15+ years, he became India's most cerebral cricketer -- a mind his opponents consistently described as the hardest to read.

VRX was built on the same architecture of thought. Never chasing quick wins, it has spent years identifying high-growth locations and building communities to last -- 986 homes delivered, 3,119 in active development, 1,404 completing this year. Not just numbers born of luck. The result of deliberate, long-view strategy. When two forces that operate this way find each other, the result isn't just a partnership. It's a statement. The Off-Field Move That Speaks Volumes. Ashwin has never made decisions carelessly. Research first, emotion second, long-term value always. Buying a home, he believes, demands the same foresight as a Test match -- reading the conditions and choosing a partner whose track record speaks for itself.

VRX, with its presence in high-connectivity corridors and commitment to community-first development, earned exactly that trust. For India's homebuyers watching this unfold, Ashwin's recommendation carries a specific weight: this is a man who wins by being right before the situation demands it. Built for Those Who Think Ahead. Today's homebuyer wants more than four walls -- they want lifestyle, connectivity, and a development that grows in value as intelligently as they've planned their own futures. VRX designs every project with this buyer in mind, consistently choosing long-term relevance over short-term appeal. Ashwin -- a masterclass in evolving without losing identity -- is the embodiment of that buyer. His association with VRX is not celebrity optics. It is the alignment of two institutions that believe the most powerful outcomes are the ones you engineer.

Strategy builds careers. Vision builds legacies. VRX builds both. With Ashwin as its brand ambassador, VRX sends a clear signal to India: the most credible endorsement is not the loudest one. It is the one made by someone who has spent a lifetime proving that preparation and vision always outlast the opposition. The wickets and the homes may be different in form. But in principle, they are built the same way: one carefully calculated move at a time. ABOUT VRX VRX is a real estate developer committed to building thoughtfully planned, high-quality residential communities in high-growth corridors across India. With 986 homes delivered, 3,119 in active development, and 1,404 homes delivering this year, VRX continues to set the benchmark for strategic, community-centric development.

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