The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched in India. MINI Thrill Maximised

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MINI India introduces a new Limited Edition MINI John Cooper Works Hatch inspired by the MINI John Cooper Works GP. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units of the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in.

A tribute to the MINI John Cooper Works GP, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition brings authentic racetrack flair to the road. An intensive expression of motor-sport passion, this Limited Edition MINI comes with the John Cooper Works GP Pack, which is perfectly harmonised with the design and character of the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch. With exclusive design attributes, this MINI transfers the fascinating aura of the MINI John Cooper Works GP to the road and to everyday life.

"MINI John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own with a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance. Inspired by MINI's motorsport genes and legendary racing successes, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to MINI John Cooper Works GP. This uncompromisingly dynamic Edition is built to give you guaranteed thrills worthy of the racetrack experience. The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition makes the most thrilling MINI ever even more exciting," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

MINI John Cooper Works models deliver the highest driving dynamics and substance combined with an unruly and unrestrained spirit - the racing genes that were passed on by its inventor John Cooper. Following in the footsteps of the 2006 and 2013 MINI John Cooper Works GP models, this Limited Edition is inspired by the latest MINI John Cooper Works GP Model.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is exclusively available in Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46,90,000*.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local Authorised MINI Dealer.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition.

The MINI John Cooper Works models are built to thrill. Bold, racing-inspired looks, finest quality materials along with visual enhancements put the John Cooper Works models in a league of their own. Wide, long and low, MINI John Cooper Works sports a silhouette that spells exclusivity and action all at once.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition exterior offers an ideal expression of motor-sport passion. The Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour is exclusive to this Edition along with the contrasting Melting Silver Metallic roof, mirror caps and John Cooper Works rear spoiler. The 18"/ 46.20 cms John Cooper Works Cup Spoke 2-tone Alloys come with GP badged Wheel Hub Caps. The exterior surrounds & inner parts of Headlights and Rear Lights, Door Handles, Fuel Filler Cap, Front Grille surround and MINI Emblem in the front & rear are part of the Piano Black Exterior package. The John Cooper Works Side Scuttles and Air Intake Trim in carbon fibre highlight the impressive appearance of the car.

The interior of MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition exudes its pure racing heritage with John Cooper Works Sports Seats in Leather Dinamica finish with GP badging. The GP logo is also featured on the Floor Mats for the driver and front passenger, while both front and rear mats are finished in red stitching. The John Cooper Works Steering Wheel is crafted in 'Walknappa' Leather with Red contrast stitching. The metal-clip centre marking at the top provides a further motor-sport accent and helps focus on the line of driving. The exclusive 3D-printed paddle shifts with distinctive GP badging, further enhance the race track feeling by allowing even faster gear shifts. The key also acquires its exclusive character with the exclusive 3D printed GP inspired key cap. John Cooper Works DNA is reflected in every detail including the John Cooper Works stainless steel pedal caps and the Door Sill Finishers with a GP badging. Further, the panorama glass roof allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air in the cabin.

Performance is paramount and keeps the adrenaline pumping in the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition. Awe-inspiring torque is generated by the 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 km/h in 6.1seconds, mobilising a peak output of 170 kW/231 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The precision-tuned, 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission enables smooth gear shifts with limited slip differential that improves handling and contributes to the sophisticated characteristics of the drive system.

The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 6.5-inches. The standard infotainment features include Apple CarPlay®, MINI Navigation System, Radio MINI Visual Boost with touch functionality, USB interface and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System, featuring 12 high performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier, delivers 360 watts of crisp, natural and powerful sound.

The MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, the SPORT mode is geared towards active driving fun while the GREEN mode supports fuel-efficient driving. Driver Assistance Systems include Park Distant Control and Rear View Camera as standard.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is loaded with a range of cutting- edge safety technologies. The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, shift point display and electromechanical power steering. Another cool feature is the MINI Excitement Package, which comprises LED interior and ambient lighting as well as a projection of the MINI logo on the ground on the driver's side when the door is opened.

