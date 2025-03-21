The Women in Leadership Conference
The Women in Leadership Conference
VMPL
New Delhi [India], March 21: The Women in Leadership event, hosted on International Women's Day, was a remarkable celebration of female excellence and empowerment. The event brought together influential women leaders from diverse industries, highlighting their achievements, resilience, and impact. Engaging discussions, inspiring stories, and powerful networking opportunities made it a truly transformative experience. It reinforced the importance of gender inclusivity and leadership diversity, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.
* Panel 1: Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Leadership
MODERATOR: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee & Managing Editor, The Business Fame
PANELIST:
* Neha Bisht, Founder & CEO, Blue Buzz
* Dr. Archana Upadhyay, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), HINDUSTAN COLAS
* Brenda Mendes, Founder, Skill Grill Career Solutions
* Asmani Surve, Vice President - Human Resource, Goldi Solar
* Panel 2: Driving Change: Women in Social Impact and Sustainability
MODERATOR: Shalini Singh, Independent Director & Integrated Communications & Sustainability Expert
* Kiran Bhambhani, Marketing Head - West & South Zone, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.
* Gauri Das, Senior Vice President, India Factoring and Finance Solutions Private Limited
* Varada Kulkarni, Lead CSR, Reliance Industries Limited
* Viral Pandya-Vaidya, General Manager Business Operations Group, Lupin Limited
* Panel 3: Balancing Act: Work-Life Harmony for Women
MODERATOR: Riya Gote, Founder, Scriberlee & Managing Editor, The Business Fame
PANELIST:
* Heeta Parikh, Founder & CEO, Silver Spun Brand Solutions
* Neha Agarwal, Vice President, Percept Limited
* Nandita Chaudhuri, Artist, Poet & Author
* Suman Gupta, Assistant Vice President, Mahindra Finance Limited
* Overview of the National Feather Awards
The National Feather Awards is a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence, innovation, and impactful leadership across various industries. Since its inception, the awards have recognized outstanding individuals, teams and organizations that demonstrate remarkable achievements and contributions to their fields.
This year, we are proud to introduce a series of distinguished titles that recognize and celebrate the achievements of leaders across various sectors.
BHARAT EV AWARDS | NATIONAL ICONS IN HR | CELEBRATING WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP
In its 4th Edition, the National Feather Awards continues its mission to honor those who inspire, lead, and innovate, setting benchmarks for success and shaping the future. This grand event brings together trailblazers, visionaries, and changemakers under one roof to celebrate the spirit of achievement and progress.
GRAND JURY MEMBER FOR NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS:
* Sudipta Ghosh, Partner, PWC
* Ajay Chaudhary, Chief Financial Officer, Gestamp India
* Dr. Saumya Badgayan, VP-Corp. Strategy HR/IR, Gold Star Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.
* Dr. Ankita Singh, CPO / Board of Directors Cignex & Relevance Lab, Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI)
* Pro. Sudhirkumar Barai PhD, Director, BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus, Senior Professor. Department of Civil Engineering
* Aindri Jha, Associate Director, KPMG India
JURY MEMBER FOR NATIONAL ICONS IN HR
* Gauri Das, Senior Vice President, India Factoring and Finance Solutions Private Limited
BOOK LAUNCH - OPPS: TOO MUCH NOISE by AJAY BAIRAGI an Event Celebrating Words and Wisdom
4TH EDITION NATIONAL FEATHER AWARD WINNERS
NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD
* WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN NGO SECTOR
MANJULATHA MALLADI
Director
CHORD
* OUTSTANDING WOMEN EXCELLENCE AWARD
ATHIRA VARMA JAYAKUMAR
Senior Software Engineer
Distek Integration Inc
* WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD
MANOSHI MITRA
HR Director - Indian Subcontinent
International SOS Services India Pvt. Ltd.
* WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD HR
BINA BELANI
Head of HR, Retail Technology
Jio Platforms Limited
* WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD (MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)
NEHA AGARWAL
Vice President
Percept Limited
* WOMEN ICON OF THE YEAR
UPLABDHI SINGH
Application Security Specialist
Revvity
* WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD
DEEPTI PATHAK
Assistant General Manager (HR)
Aurore Life Sciences
* WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD
LATHA RAMAMOORTHY
Vice President, Technical Product/Program Manager
Leading Banking Organization
* WOMEN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
NANDITA CHAUDHURI
Artist, poet & Author
* WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AWARD
PRIYANKA SHAH
Segment Business Head TCS iON
TCS
* HEALTHCARE BEST PATIENT CENTRIC INITIATIVE
SONAM GARG SHARMA
Founder & CEO
Medical Linkers
* HEALTHCARE LEADER OF THE YEAR
PANKAJ NARULA
Managing Director & Head Business Development
SNG India
* HEALTHCARE LEADER OF THE YEAR
SANJIBITA PATI
Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad
* BEST HEALTH EDUCATION & AWARENESS CAMPAIGN
AGNAROGYAM - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
* INNOVATIVE PHARMA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
I REMEMBER - Alkem Laboratories
* BEST HEALTHCARE LOGISTIC COMPANY
Total Emergency Network (TEN)
NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS BHARAT EV AWARDS
* LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN ELECTRIC MOBILITY
K VIJAYA KUMAR
Executive Director and CEO
Greaves Electric Mobility
* EV ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
DIVYANSH JOSHI
CEO
BMR EV Industries Pvt. Ltd.
* EV MARTECH DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR
ABHINANDAN HABISYASHI
Greaves Electric Mobility
* BEST AUTOMOTIVE CRM OF THE YEAR
AGCRM ™ - ITK Automotive Solutions
* BEST EV INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
Reliance BP Mobility Ltd.
* BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURER
BMR EV
* EV PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR
SWITCH EiV12 - Switch Mobility
* BEST AFFORDABLE EV OF THE YEAR
AMPERE MAGNUS NEO - Greaves Electric Mobility
* COMPANY OF THE YEAR BATTERY MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN
Ruzain Energy Pvt. Ltd.
* BEST EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER
ConQuerent
* BEST EV AFTER - SALES SERVICE
BMR EV
* MOST INNOVATIVE EV CHARGING START-UP
New Energy Gateway for Mobility - Kazam
* WHOLESALERS OF EV ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS, ICS AND MICROCONTROLLERS
SMR Electronics India
* MOST INNOVATIVE EV START-UP
BMR EV
NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS NATIONAL ICONS IN HR
* SHALINI BOSE
Director Talent
Morae Services India Pvt. Ltd.
* SUGREEV TIWARI
General Manager - Human Resources
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited
* ANSHUL BHARGAVA
Global Head Talent Acquisition
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
* SIVASANKARI SANKARAN
Director - Human Resource
Guidehouse India Pvt. Ltd.
* ASMANI SURVE
Vice President - Human Resource
Goldi Solar
* RANDHIR SINGH
General Manager
Sanden Vikas (India) Pvt. Ltd.
* RAMESH NARAWADE
Vice President - Human Resources
KION India Private Limited
* ANITA PRASANNA
General Manager- Human Resources
Viva Composite Panel Private Limited
* DR. RUPESH MEHTA
CHRO
RRHL and Anik Group
* SURAJ CHETTRI
CHRO
Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.
* DUSHYANT DESHMUKH
General Manager - Human Resources
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
* SANDEEP PANDEY
Senior Vice President - HR
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
* MRITYUNJAY SAHA
Head - Unit HR & IR
The Ramco Cements Limited
* HR LEADERSHIP AWARD
SHISHIR KUMAR
Sr. Manager - Human Resources
Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.
* DREAM COMPANY TO WORK FOR
Fratelli Wines
* BEST HR SOFTWARE COMPANY
Ascent HR Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
* DREAM COMPANY TO WORK FOR
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited
* NATIONAL HR COMPANY TO WORK FOR
Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.
NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE
* NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE
RAKESH KUMAR
Group Chief Financial Officer
OYO
* NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE
CA DEEPAK KALERA
Chief Financial Officer
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.
* NATIONAL ICONS IN FINANCE
ABHINAV JAIN
Senior Vice President Finance
CoinDCX
NATIONAL FEATHER AWARDS PRESENTS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARDS
* CHAMPION CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VARADA KULKARNI
Lead CSR
Reliance Industries Limited (Nagothane Manufacturing Division)
* BEST HEALTH & SAFETY CAMPAIGN
Diabetes Awareness & Prevention Initiative - Reliance Retail Limited
* BEST IMPACTFUL NGO OF THE YEAR
Patil Foundation
* WORKPLACE SAFETY & HEALTH INITIATIVE OF YEAR
PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
* BEST NGO OF THE YEAR IN CSR IMPLEMENTATION
VISION FOR CHANGE - CHORD
* BEST WOMEN EMPOWERMENT & UPLIFTMENT INITIATIVE
PROJECT SHAKTI - Aarine Foundation
* BEST PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
PEHLI UDAAN - Vedanta Limited Lanjigarh
* BEST NGO OF THE YEAR IN CSR IMPLEMENTATION
Mamta Health Institute for Mother and Child
* BEST ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
LEE COOPER - World's first Cigarette Denim: Doing More with Less ECO Collection - Reliance Retail Limited (LEE COOPER)
* BEST HOLISTIC EDUCATION -TO-LIVELIHOOD TRANSITION PROGRAM
Nayi Zindagi ki Dastak - WPP India Foundation
* CSR EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION
'Project Samatva - Inclusive and Equitable Education for Rural Children' - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
* BASE SAVE WATER INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
Brahma Kumaris
* LEADERSHIP IN PUBLIC HEALTH AND CLEAN WATER INITIATIVES
PROJECT AMRIT - Sanofi Consumer Healthcare
* BEST ENVIRONMENT FRIENDLY INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
* BEST CSR IMPACT AWARDS
Transforming Lives, Empowering Communities - Lloyds Metals & Energy
* BEST INITIATIVE FOR CODING & ROBOTICS EDUCATION IN GOVERNMENT & LOW-INCOME SCHOOLS
WPP India Foundation
* CEO OF THE YEAR
NEERAJ KUMAR
CEO & Director
NexGen Digital Infrastructure Private Limited
* COO OF THE YEAR
ANUP PANCHAL
Chief Operating Officer
H. K. Designs (India) LLP
* AI THOUGHT LEADER AWARD
SUNISH VENGATHATTIL
Sr. Director, Software Engineering
Clarivate Analytics, US LLC
* BEST INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABILITY
Plant & Machinery, WWW SBG
L & T Construction
* BEST FINANCIAL SERVICES WEBSITE
Kwebmaker for- https://www.jmfinancialservices.in/
* INTEGRATED TOWNSHIP OF THE YEAR UNDER REAL ESTATES
BINA REFINERY
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
* NATIONAL LEADER IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
PNB Housing Finance
* BUSINESS TO BUSINESS RESEARCH AWARD
TECHSCI RESEARCH
BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN
#LetsGetCooking - TTK Prestige Limited
* INNOVATION IN CUSTOMER CARE
Tata Tele Business Services
* IT PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
GIREESH KAMBALA
MD, CMS Engineer, Lead
Teach for America
* RETAILER OF THE YEAR (CDIT)
Reliance Digital
* BEST INNOVATION IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
Haier QD Mini LED TV
Haier Appliances India
* DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR
DFS DEVELOPERS PVT LTD.
* BEST MARKETING & BRAND STRATEGY IN HOUSING FINANCE
PNB Housing Finance
* BEST IT COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Kwebmaker
* BEST IN CLASS MANUFACTURING GEM & JEWLERY SECTOR
H. K. Deisgns (India) LLP
* CLOUD INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
KARUPPUSAMY GOPALAN
Senior Manager
Cognizant Technology Solution US Corp
EXCELLENCE IN PHARMA ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Mankind Pharma Limited
* BEST SOLAR PLANT MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
Solar Plant Set-Up (Green Field Project)
Luminous Solar Plant, Rudrapur (PR01)
* AWARD FOR TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE
JOHN SELVARAJ ARULAPPAN
Lead Application Developer
ADP Celergo
* BEST INNOVATIVE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Haier Appliances India
* BEST EMERGING OEM (FOR 3-WHEELER CATEGORY)
BAXY | Mobility
* IT PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
VAMSI VISWANADHAPALLI
Senior Manager - Software development
Verizon
* BEST NEW LAUNCH
GANTRA
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
* OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DATA ANALYTICS AND CLOUD COMPUTING
SHAMNAD MOHAMED SHAFFI
Data Architect
Amazon Web
* BEST REGIONAL CAMPAIGN
Festive campaign by Haier with regional influencers
Haier Appliances India
* FACILITIES CAMPUSES & CITIES UNDER INFRASTRUCTURE
BINA REFINERY
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
* MOST ADMIRED MARKETING EVENT AND CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
Christmas Wonderland
Phoenix Marketcity Pune
* BEST COMMERCIAL ROOFTOP INSTALLATION COMPANY
NexGen Digital Infrastructure Private Limited
THANK YOU to all Chief guests & jury members.
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE AWARD WINNERS & LEADERS
THANK YOU TO ALL PARTNERS:
* Media Partners: - The Global Hues & WICCI.
* Magazine Partners: - The Business Fame & Women Entrepreneur Review
* Design Partner: - Art Part Studio
RSVP:
ISHANT:- 8850767403
ishant@nationalfeatherawards.com
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 7:10 PM IST