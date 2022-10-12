This festive season, Book your tickets through this All New Authorized Tatkal Booking App for Quicker Confirmations

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, book your tickets through Quick Tatkal, a new authorized tatkal booking app for quicker confirmation of your train tickets. Quick Tatkal has partnered with Railofy (one of the premium booking partners of IRCTC) to serve train bookings. Apart from that, it has special features for booking a tatkal ticket quickly by pre-filling all the details and the booking details automatically get filled while booking the ticket in IRCTC website or official IRCTC Rail Connect app to ensure maximum chances of getting a confirmed ticket.

This app has been developed by Afre Studios, a software and apps development company in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. The app allows booking for both tatkal as well as general train tickets. Unlike other tatkal booking softwares, the app is completely legal to use as it works as per all the norms of IRCTC (Only 1 ticket booking is allowed at a time, No masking of IP address, No use of VPN and No multiple windows of different IRCTC accounts for same ticket).

Other features of the app include PNR status check, food order in trains (powered by Railofy), and tracking live train status or running status. The app has had 1.3 Mn downloads since being launched.

Commenting on the announcement, Vishal Afre, Founder, Afre Studios said, "We at Afre Studios have been developing softwares and apps for more than 5 years now. Quick Tatkal is one of our most popular apps and our aim with it is to ease the process of booking tatkal and general train tickets. Our partnership with Railofy enables us to provide better features to our customers which enlarges the scope of the app. In the coming days, we would be focusing more on search engine optimization and email marketing to retarget customers. And most importantly, maintain the quality of the app and its services, including providing the best customer support to every user as ultimately, users are the one who decide the fate of any product or service."

The app is available on Google Play Store to download (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tatkal.train.ticket)

Afre Studios has also previously made apps like Quirky, CyberTruck Electric Car Driving Simulator 2020, Electric Car Toy: Fun Driving, Ultimate Car Driving Stunts etc. which are available on Google Play Store.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)