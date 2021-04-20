This mother-daughter duo's company Mine N Yours Wedding Show creates hassle-free wedding shopping experiences

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Whether you are a bride, bridesmaid, mother of the bride, groom or simply have a wedding to attend, you know that the stress of wedding shopping is real. It is physically tiring and time-consuming to explore a plethora of brands by making endless trips to shopping destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Jaipur. Solution? Mine N Yours Wedding Show!
Curated and owned by Harpreett and Mallika Singh, Mine N Yours is a luxurious exposition showcasing a handpicked curated collection of bespoke couture, fine jewellery and accessories from Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Indore, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Dubai amongst many others - all under a single roof. With multiple successful shows in Delhi, Ludhiana and Bengaluru, Mine N Yours has made a prominent name for itself in the industry. "Hyderabad, Kanpur and Indore are next on our radar!", says Harpreett Singh, founder of the company.
Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Shantanu & Nikhil, Amit Aggarwal, Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Rohit Bal, Ashima Leena, Rabani & Rakha, Payal Singhal, Varun Bahl, Abhinav Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, House of Kotwara, Hazoorilal By Sandeep Narang, Khanna Jewellers, House of Rose, Farah Khan Fine Jewellery, Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewels are some of the many brands who have exhibited with Mine N Yours Wedding Show. Each year, Harpreett and Mallika curate a different line-up and selectively handpick their brands as per the trends in the wedding industry.
"Brides constantly DM us on Instagram asking us to host the Show in their respective cities. It is simple. We make the entire process of wedding shopping easier for them. Be it outfits, fine jewellery, footwear, clutches or matching accessories, we lay down the entire curation for them under one roof", says Mallika Singh, director of Mine N Yours Wedding Show. She further adds, "We are extremely grateful for all the love and support we've received in different cities so far and hope to garner the same in future. It is this love that keeps us going!"
Amid the pandemic, Mine N Yours Wedding Show supported #vocalforlocal by featuring homegrown brands extensively on its social media handles. "2020 was a tough year for all and while physical shows, unfortunately, could not be hosted, we promoted our brands online", says Harpreett Singh. In the coming months, Mine N Yours' Instagram handle would be seen as a wedding inspiration board. Styling couture, ethnic wear and jewellery would be the forte. All fashion divas must follow their social media handles to stay updated on the latest trends.
In January and March 2021, Mine N Yours successfully hosted exhibitions in Ludhiana and Bengaluru, keeping all government safety measures in place. Although the number of brands exhibiting at the Show was reduced, the response received from both the cities was overwhelming. Embracing the new normal, Mine N Yours Wedding Show would be conducting expositions in more cities in the second half of the year. "Stay tuned 2021brides!" states Mallika Singh.
Besides curating one of the country's most loved wedding shows, Harpreett and Mallika also selectively plan grandeur weddings under the banner - The WedMarketT. From venue selection to budget management, from decor styling to catering to bespoke invites & gifting, the mother-daughter duo plans it all. To sum it up, they are a team of magical superhumans who deliver sublime results.
