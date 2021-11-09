This pathbreaking AI Standard by IEEE will help reimagine the future of Industrial operations

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): "The publication and execution of these standards will have a multiplier effect in catalyzing industrial AI applications which solve an economically impactful operational problem", says Krishnan Raman, CEO of Flutura.
* Did you know that IEEE has embarked on a game changing journey to set global standards for Industrial AI applications?
* Did you know this initiative will act like a guiding compass for Engineering giants seeking to transform their digital outcomes?
* Did you know that there are 100+ Industrial AI Startups from the Indian eco system which are doing cutting edge work in Robotics, Satellite intelligence, Sensor intelligence and Industrial vision intelligence?
A multifunctional group of people with commitment to set global standards for Industrial AI is silently at work. The outcome of this exercise will set guidelines for creating Industrial AI applications for organisations in Automobile, OEMs, Refineries, Manufacturing, Power, Energy, Defense and Process chemical industries.
The stakeholders for the standard consist of Multinational Engineering/OEM companies, Game changing startups creating platforms and products, system integrators (EPC), AI developer community AI auditors and AI customers (users of AI products and services).
The IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) has been leading this cross industry, cross geography effort and companies from India are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of Industrial AI standards. Within this consortium Flutura leads the startup fraternity as Co-chair of this global Industrial AI standards committee. Aaditya Uppal has been leading the use case contribution process from Flutura to the standards committee included practical best practices for standardization and in predicting industrial outcomes.
"IEEE SA is raising the standards on Artificial Intelligent Systems in a wholistic manner focusing on consumer and Industrial AI to build end-2-end trustworthy systems that address core issues such as data interoperability and governance," said Chandrasekaran, Senior Director of Standards & Technology at IEEE SA.
"One of the main objectives of this IEEE SA Industry Connections (IC) program is to identify gaps in standards and bring together experts to address these problem statements. The IC program has initiated a new working group IEEE P2975 Standard for Industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Attributes to further the development and deployment of AI solutions".
Dr Shrikant Bhat, Chair of the IEEE SA Pre-Standardization Activities on Industrial AI Industry Connections Program said "As the Global chair of the IEEE standards committee for Industrial AI, I am happy to state that this is first of its kind initiative focused exclusively on Industrial AI. In the existing AI space, overcrowded with consumer AI applications, this serves as the right platform for Industrial AI community to bring up specific aspects and accelerate standardization efforts to serve our customers better. A very proactive engagement and support from Industrial AI start-ups as well as corporate entities is already a testimony to that."
Krishnan Raman, CEO of Flutura said "The IEEE Industrial AI standards under the visionary leadership of Dr Shrikant Bhat and Sri Chandrasekharan have put together a diverse set of deep technical talent to accelerate and elevate game changing industrial AI applications. Flutura having developed battle tested Industrial AI applications in Energy & Engineering industries across 20+ countries, was able to make significant contributions along with 32 member team which has produced very specific actionable deliverables. The Industrial AI standards blueprint consists of artifacts which guide the data dimension, the analytical models and the business impacting digital assistants. The publication and execution of these standards will have a multiplier effect in catalyzing industrial AI applications which solve an economically impactful operational problem. I am proud of the IEEE leadership, the 32-member team and Flutura's Industrial AI thought leaders who are shifting the orbits in the Industrial AI arena globally with this pathbreaking standard"
