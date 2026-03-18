New platform integrates compute, cooling, security and intelligent monitoring to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure for distributed and edge environments

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 18: Tier X, focused on providing innovative and high-quality data center infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of EdgePod X1, an AI-driven micro data center platform designed to deliver enterprise-grade compute, storage, and networking capabilities at the edge. Built for high-density workloads and modern distributed infrastructure, EdgePod integrates power distribution, advanced cooling, security systems, and AI-driven analytics into a compact, scalable platform. As organizations increasingly adopt AI, IoT, and real-time data applications, the need for reliable edge infrastructure has grown significantly. The EdgePod platform, which includes EdgePod X1 and EdgePod X1 Plus, enables enterprises to deploy secure and high-performance computing closer to where data is generated, while maintaining the reliability and monitoring standards of traditional data centers.

"Edge computing is becoming critical as data generation moves beyond centralized environments," said Ravi Kumar, Founder & CEO of Tier X. "With EdgePod X1, we are introducing an intelligent micro data center platform that integrates computer infrastructure, advanced cooling, and AI-driven monitoring into a compact solution. Our vision is to simplify edge infrastructure deployment while helping organizations build scalable, efficient, and future-ready digital infrastructure." The EdgePod platform features AI-driven infrastructure monitoring supported by built-in sensors and intelligent analytics that continuously track operational parameters such as temperature, humidity, power consumption, airflow, cooling efficiency, and rack access security. These insights enable predictive maintenance, digital twin visibility, and energy optimization, helping operators manage distributed infrastructure environments more efficiently.

EdgePod X1 supports single or dual rack deployments with cooling options of 3.5 kW, 7 kW, and 10 kW, making it suitable for compact edge installations. For larger infrastructure requirements, EdgePod X1 Plus supports 2 to 20 rack deployments with higher cooling capacities of 20 kW and 40 kW, allowing enterprises to scale infrastructure based on workload demands. The platform incorporates an advanced cooling architecture designed to ensure reliable performance in high-density edge environments. Key capabilities include intelligent airflow management, high-efficiency fan systems, hot aisle and cold aisle compatibility, and optional liquid cooling integration for advanced workloads. EdgePod also integrates enterprise-grade physical security features, including electronic access control, door sensors, 360-degree CCTV integration, and remote monitoring alerts to ensure infrastructure safety across distributed deployments.

About Tier X Tier X is a technology startup focused on providing innovative and high-quality data center infrastructure solutions. The company's mission is to deliver reliable and sustainable technology tailored to the unique needs of its customers, while building long-term partnerships based on trust and customer success. Through intelligent infrastructure platforms and engineering-driven solutions, Tier X aims to support the next generation of digital and edge computing ecosystems. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)