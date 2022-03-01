Time for startups to Paint the Future AkzoNobel's India Challenge opens for solutions on digital consumer experience

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): An exciting journey of discovery and collaboration has just begun for the brightest startups in India - the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. AkzoNobel's Paint the Future India startup challenge officially opens today for submission of solutions!

In partnership with NASSCOM Industry Partnership Program (NIPP), the India startup challenge will explore solutions on 'Digital Consumer Experience'. Startups in India can sign-up and submit their solutions until May 31, 2022.

"The Indian paint industry estimated at over INR 55,000 crores is ready for the next revolution. Digital technology has the power to transform the paint consumers' journey. At AkzoNobel, we know that the future lies in collaboration and that's what Paint the Future is all about. By combining our strengths with disruptive solutions of startups, we're able to bring innovative solutions to our customers in India," said Oscar Wezenbeek, Managing Director, AkzoNobel Decorative Paints, South East South Asia (SESA).

As Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India says, "We see digital opportunities in all three phases of the consumer journey: right from planning to application to post-purchase reassurance. This startup challenge goes beyond addressing the consumer challenges of today, you can think of digital solutions for personalized inspiration, making painting processes more efficient, helping consumers make confident choices and many more. We're excited to see what brilliant solutions Indian startups will offer that will further boost the magic of Dulux and unearth new value for consumers."

For startups, there's a lot that Paint the Future brings to the table. All participants stand to gain from the vast knowledge and experience offered by AkzoNobel's experts. For the winners, more doors open as they enter AkzoNobel's Accelerator program and win customized partnership agreements.

Launched in 2019 as a global startup challenge, Paint the Future has become the world's largest collaborative innovation ecosystem in the paints and coatings industry. Since its introduction, the challenge has been further expanded, with two regional programs taking place in Brazil and China, while two supplier challenges have also been staged. In 2022, AkzoNobel is stirring things up with the third regional startup challenge in India.

To know more about the India challenge, please visit .

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world-class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE & S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

