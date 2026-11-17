VMPL New Delhi [India], November 17: Bringing the excitement of the Marvel universe to the world of running, Titan Eye+, the eyewear brand from Titan Company Limited, has partnered with Marvel The Unrivaled Run as its Official Eyewear Partner. Organised by You Too Can Run, Marvel The Unrivaled Run is an immersive running experience that brings together Marvel fans and running enthusiasts, inviting them to step into the world of their favourite superheroes through an action-led celebration of fitness, fandom and community. The association will see Titan Eye+ partner with the property across three key Indian cities, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, bringing the collaboration to a wider community of consumers and Marvel enthusiasts. Bengaluru will host the run on 29 November 2026, with Mumbai and Delhi editions also part of the larger event series.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Akshat Chaudhry, Head of Marketing & Product, Titan Eyeplus, said, "At Titan Eye+, we believe that the eyewear category sits at an interesting intersection of vision, fashion and personal expression. As the category evolves, it is important for us to create experiences that make the brand increasingly relevant to consumers and their evolving interests. Our association with Marvel The Unrivaled Run is an opportunity to be part of a platform that brings together a diverse community through a shared passion, while allowing us to engage with consumers in a more experiential and distinctive way." Participants will receive exclusive Marvel-themed runner kits, bringing the spirit of their favourite superheroes to the running experience. Titan Eye+ will further add to the experience with exciting giveaways of Titan and Fastrack merchandise for runners, making the event even more engaging and exciting for participants.

About Titan Eye+ Titan Eye+ is India's leading optical retail chain with over 920 stores across 400+ cities and towns. Titan Eye+ stores offer over 1,000 frames and sunglasses from more than 40 premium brands, including Titan, Fastrack, Ray-Ban, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger, Cartier and Dior, among others. Catering to diverse budgets and lifestyle needs, the brand provides stylish frames, customised lenses and contact lenses from world-renowned partners. The brand is available online at https://www.titaneyeplus.com/. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)