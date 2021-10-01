New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the digital-driven world, growing your business has indeed become easy yet the process comes with its fair share of challenges.

While we have the opportunity to leverage the power of social media and the online space; the dire need of the hour is to have the appropriate solutions in place that would help achieve our business objectives, drive sales, as well as increase our online visibility.

The bottom line is that we need to associate with partners that would help in boosting the growth of our business.

Most organizations either have limited or pre-evaluated operational and marketing budgets. Hence, it's important for them to spend the available amount wisely so as to garner maximum returns on minimum investment. Since companies lack the time or the expertise to implement digital strategies; they rely heavily on third-party solution providers.

Have a glimpse at the top 5 companies that can help you grow your business significantly -

(https://viralpitch.co) Viral Pitch: Viral Pitch is an influencer marketing, research, and analysis platform that represents all the influencer-related information for the brand's references. It connects influencers with brands by helping businesses reach out to the best-suited influencers in order to create the maximum impact and reach.

The platform is on a mission to be synonymous and works on a holistic approach that quantifies all variables in the Influencer Marketing Space. It also provides various services under one roof ranging from concept ideation, content production, pre/post-campaign analysis, to influencer metrics, brand campaign dashboard, etc. Viral Pitch connects influencers with the latest campaigns in the industry, where one can check, assess and pitch their offers to the brands directly.

(https://whizardapi.com) Whizard WhatsApp Solutions: A WhatsApp automation tool is developed to allow you the ease of doing business through the most famous cross-platform messaging app, WhatsApp. Whizard works in the direction to automate your customer service processes & lead generation strategy by linking with your CRMs, advertising software, and any other tools you use, helping brands to save on their costs by cutting down the manual efforts by over 95%.

The platform provides a customized solution to every client depending upon their needs, requirements, and industry whereas other competitors share an API/Dashboard which is common for most companies. Whizard extends its services to various businesses including retail, automotive, education, real estate, banking, hospitality, mobile operator, developer, marketer, advertising agency, or any organization in need of automating their WhatsApp response system.

ET Medialabs: ET Media Labs is the leading Digital Marketing & Analytics Company in India specializing in delivering business growth using Digital Marketing, Data & AI. It is both Google's premier partner as well as Facebook's marketing partner. The leadership at ET Media labs consists of seasoned professionals from the IITs and IIMs with 10 plus years of experience. They have a unique set of skills knit together by a client-focused approach and sharpened by years of experience in the industry. It also helps its clients with automated media buying using intelligent algorithms to substantially increase ROI.

StoreHippo: StoreHippo is the most flexible enterprise e-commerce platform designed for diverse B2B and B2C business models. Driving success with innovative solutions, it envisions giving powerful solutions to brands that need a mobile-ready and customizable solution to rule the market.

With the headless commerce architecture at its core, StoreHippo builds mobile-ready PWA stores that are fully customizable and have a quick turnaround time. It offers fully integrated solutions for enterprise brands where they can integrate ERP, CRM, accounting, and any other software of their choice. Designed for diverse B2B, B2C, and enterprise solutions; StoreHippo, the leading e-commerce platform in India is a part of the inspiring journey of customers in 25 countries across 40+ industry verticals.

Advaiya: Advaiya is a technology marketing company with proficiencies in practical solutions for various aspects of marketing. Advaiya's services span through strategy, content, creativity, execution, and analytics. The company focuses on building Digital experiences for effective marketing and has also specialized in implementation, design, and development support of Sitecore-based solutions.

The company's Sitecore practice is powered by a dynamic team of experienced technical professionals, including Creative Designers, Marketing Strategists, Sitecore Certified Developers, Sitecore Project Managers, and Net Certified Architects. It focuses on providing innovative marketing and productivity solutions to mid and large enterprises. Advaiya also believes that intelligent and purposeful application and adoption of technology can transform businesses and individuals.

If you want to boost your business, scaling your operations might not be a feasible strategy when viewed from the financial perspective. This is when strategic partnerships with the right companies can help you reach one step closer to your goals of growing your company as well as earning profits via a robust online presence.

