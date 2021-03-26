TrackTollywood.com, platform for Tollywood box office collections

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/Digpu): People in India, especially the South, adore film stars. There is a constant rivalry among the fan groups of stars trying to portray their own as the industry's leading star. During the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s fans used to issue pamphlets, newspaper articles claiming records for their heroes.

Even production houses used to publish newspaper ads, pamphlets when their film broke records. There used to be heavy competition among the fan clubs to prove their hero's worth at the box office. With social media booming, websites have been the medium for producers and fans to share the news, box office revenues for films.

With the intention to have a complete website dedicated to all news related to Telugu movies, tracktollywood.com was started.

Track Tollywood, as the name suggests, the website tracks box office revenues of Telugu films and, in some cases, other South Indian films too.

Track Tollywood has had a social media presence on Twitter since 2015. Still, to bring Telugu movie news to a more extensive set of audiences who don't use Twitter, the website was launched in the year 2020. Box office revenues are one of the major focuses of the website. The constant competition between fan clubs has now transcended to social media, with some websites showing bias to some heroes. Track Tollywood aims at providing transparent box office revenues for every Telugu film. The website has box office data for more than 150 movies and is growing, dating back to 2001. Soon, the website will have box office data for more than 300 films making it the most significant data source for box office in South India.

tracktollywood.com also has a unique data point for calculating grosses of upcoming films based on their pre-bookings. The website is also the first to update the pre-release business of forthcoming movies.

In addition to the box office, the website offers detailed reviews of new Telugu films. It also breaks exclusive news about shooting updates, release dates, latest happenings in T town along with Celebrity Interviews and bytes.

The website has a category for old classic movies with a detailed analysis of the film and its box office performance when it was released. The box office section has statistics of the top 15 Telugu films, Area wise top 5, Day 1, Overseas box office. The database is provided with free access to users.

Track Tollywood has also recently launched bingewatcher.tracktollywood.com, which is an exclusive portal related to OTT content. Currently, the beta version is available, and soon the full-fledged site will go online. Binge Watcher has a vast collection of Worldwide Movies and Web series details along with cast, crew, and online links to access the content.

