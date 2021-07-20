Trading app Jiffy upgrades to simultaneously offer stock, derivative prices with simplified view

You would like to read
- JIFFY.ai brings AUTOMATE Solution to the Pharmaceutical Industry via partnership with Lupin
- Seed Group partners with Silicon Valley-based JIFFY.ai to Facilitate Growth of Intelligent Automation Industry
- Monty Panesar joins AllStars Trader to give unique IPL 2021 insights
- Smarter Hitachi App to connect to your Wi-Fi enabled AC unit
- Squad Trader, the leading financial broker takes note of the changes in the trading milieu
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/PR Newswire): Jiffy - the trading app - has upgraded itself to offer its users stock and derivative prices simultaneously on the screen to facilitate incisive and quick decision making, without swapping screens.
The simplified view also enables the user to check multiple strike prices in the option chain on this trader centric app.
Apart from giving stock & derivative prices real time all at one place, it will also provide for free advisory with its technical desk head, Sumeet Bagadia through the live chat option.
"The app was revamped to offer users a smooth trading experience with an Algo driven approach," said Ankit Jain, Product Head - Jiffy.
"With India's National Stock Exchange being the top bourse globally for derivatives transactions, the trading appetite for India's investor fraternity, which has seen an unprecedented surge in demat accounts, is undoubtedly on the rise. Given this context, our efforts to upgrade Jiffy to 3.0 version and make it India's first trading app is in sync with the need of the hour and our overall fintech initiative," said, Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International Ltd and the holding company for Choice Broking.
With a track record of 85% accuracy from its advanced research, Jiffy 3.0 encapsulates all essential information to empower the trader right from support resistance along with easy and fast navigations to quickly execute trade. Also improved app performance level makes it a desirable and much-needed tool.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor