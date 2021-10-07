Transform the way you run your business with Intelli.ZOOM by Intellect Bizware

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/PNN): Intellect Bizware, the industry front runner in driving the SAP revolution and digital transformation in India, is launching Intelli.ZOOM to help enterprises realize their dream of becoming Intelligent Enterprises in a short time.

Intelli.ZOOM comes as an SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution built by Intellect on SAP's Next-Gen Intelligent enterprise platform- RISE with SAP, consisting of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Analytics Cloud. The solution has been tailored for consumer goods, retail industry business processes.

''After the pandemic, most enterprises now want to become digital. And Intelli.ZOOMis helping such customers quickly becomes Intelligent Enterprises without going through the pain of months of implementation. Creating a packaged solution gives everything a customer may need for the digital age in one go without having to pick, choose, experiment and scale," said Sabahat Kazi, Co-Founder, CEO Intellect Bizware (A Nihilent Company).

Explore the limitless potential of an intelligent enterprise by integrating and automating processes, connecting departments and dealers, distributors, visualizing information and making data-driven decisions in the post covid economy.

Some other salient features of the Intelli.

Zoom solutions include:

Quick Deployment

Built-in Industry KPIs

Enhanced Productivity across Processes

Process Automation

To know more about the features of Intelli.Zoom, please visit the Youtube link below:

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWxEqObOm2o)

Intellect is a leading SAP Gold Partner in the APJ region. Intellect has successfully delivered 150+ SAP implementation projects worldwide, including 60+ SAP S/4HANA projects.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)