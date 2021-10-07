Transform the way you run your business with Intelli.ZOOM by Intellect Bizware

You would like to read
- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) brings Societe Generale new solutions to help its clients optimise their liquidity management
- Anunta named winner of VMware 2021 APJ Partner Digital Transformation Award
- NASSCOM CoE launches Healthcare Innovation Challenge 2.0 to focus on digital transformation of healthcare
- Marlabs appoints President - Digital Strategy, Innovation & Transformation to deepen digital focus
- New data by Zendesk reveals digital transformation accelerated by 1-3 years for over half of India's companies
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/PNN): Intellect Bizware, the industry front runner in driving the SAP revolution and digital transformation in India, is launching Intelli.ZOOM to help enterprises realize their dream of becoming Intelligent Enterprises in a short time.
Intelli.ZOOM comes as an SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution built by Intellect on SAP's Next-Gen Intelligent enterprise platform- RISE with SAP, consisting of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Analytics Cloud. The solution has been tailored for consumer goods, retail industry business processes.
''After the pandemic, most enterprises now want to become digital. And Intelli.ZOOMis helping such customers quickly becomes Intelligent Enterprises without going through the pain of months of implementation. Creating a packaged solution gives everything a customer may need for the digital age in one go without having to pick, choose, experiment and scale," said Sabahat Kazi, Co-Founder, CEO Intellect Bizware (A Nihilent Company).
Explore the limitless potential of an intelligent enterprise by integrating and automating processes, connecting departments and dealers, distributors, visualizing information and making data-driven decisions in the post covid economy.
Some other salient features of the Intelli.
Zoom solutions include:
Quick Deployment
Built-in Industry KPIs
Enhanced Productivity across Processes
Process Automation
To know more about the features of Intelli.Zoom, please visit the Youtube link below:
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWxEqObOm2o)
Intellect is a leading SAP Gold Partner in the APJ region. Intellect has successfully delivered 150+ SAP implementation projects worldwide, including 60+ SAP S/4HANA projects.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor