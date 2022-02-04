Tredence recognized in Now Tech: Trade Promotion Management (TPM), Q4 2021

You would like to read
- Vidya Balan launches Shilpa Aroskar's Book Ubuntu published by Leadstart
- HarperCollins Publishers India announces the publication of 'It's Your Baby' by Dr Saroja Balan
- Sagar Celebrity Management collaborates with Universal Studio Hollywood and international brand Cartier to accomplish strong business growth
- Voltas & Voltas Beko launch their exclusive, one of its kind, Experience Zone at Prabhadevi, in Mumbai
- BI WORLDWIDE India ushers into a new phase of accelerated growth with leadership expansion
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tredence, a leader in data science and AI engineering specialized in solving the last mile adoption in analytics, has been recognized in the Forrester Now Tech: Trade Promotion Management Report, Q4 2021.
Forrester, a global leader in research and advisory, published this report as a north star for CIOs, to help them understand the value-add from service providers and find a right-fit partner based on size and functionality.
The report overviews 22 TPM providers, elaborating how trade promotion management service providers help CPGs "...secure the best ROI in terms of revenue and market share for promotional tactics, including investments in combinations of digital tactics such as Google Ads campaigns and in-store tactics like endcaps, facings, and adjacencies..."
(https://www.tredence.com/solutions/trade-promotion-effectiveness) Tredence's TPM services are categorized under Supply Chain and Finance closed loop segment. Forrester declared, "Supply chain and finance open loop solutions align inventory with uplift. These solutions predict volume uplift for each combination of promotional tactics. They use the volume uplift to create accurate promotion accruals in the brand or manufacturer's general ledger and to synchronize inventory and logistics capacity with the planned timing of the promotion."
"Trade promotions have remained the biggest cost center for consumer brands in the absence of baseline data and action-oriented insights. Tredence's Trade Promotion Effectiveness (TPE) accelerator offers you real-time insights into the effectiveness of trade promotions, optimizing them on the fly. With the help of real-time data and integrated computational models, CPGs can monitor, modify, and enhance the effectiveness of your promotions to maximize their impact and hence, ROI," said Sagar Balan, Chief Business Officer, CPG, Tredence.
"Most existing trade promotion optimization (TPO) processes are complicated by increased competition, fragmented consumer segments, custom agreements with various retailers, and diverse agreement structures. Our trade promotion effectiveness solution helps CPGs establish baseline metrics across SKUs/PPGs and customer levels. It concludes with reliable insights on what will work and who will benefit from those trade promotion programs,"said Jason Villano, Global Head of Strategy, CPG, Tredence.
Apart from the (https://www.forrester.com/report/Now-Tech-Customer-Analytics-Service-Providers-Q2-2021/RES161743) Now Tech Report, NASSCOM recognized Tredence as the AI Game Changer in the Retail and CPG category, a victory sealed by the solution for autonomous management of ML model operations in CPG trade promotion management. The company is doubling its investments in partnerships to accelerate AI innovation for clients. Tredence recently achieved Snowflake's Elite partner status and established a strong partnership with Databricks to co-develop an On-Shelf Availability (OSA) Solution Accelerator.
To download a copy of the report, please visit (https://www.forrester.com/report/now-tech-trade-promotion-management-q4-2021/RES176602) Forrester. Report available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.
(https://www.tredence.com) Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The 'last mile' is defined as the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is 1,500-plus employees strong with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, travel and industrials as clients.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor