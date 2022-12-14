United Wolfram-The largest manufacturer of rare Earth Metal Tungsten in India has started a new State-of-the-art Plant in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/PNN): United Wolfram, an innovation-led transnational metallurgical company, has started its biggest new plant in Gujarat. This plant is the highest-capacity tungsten manufacturing facility in India today. The company's business is growing rapidly year on year as the demand for United Wolfram's Tungsten is on a constant rise across the world. The strong leadership of Abhishek Gami and his Team of business and industry veterans guides United Wolfram's growth trajectory and has enabled the company to attain a leadership position globally. With this newest plant in Gujarat, it will be able to cater to the ever-increasing demand for its products on a global scale.

Gold Medalist Young Entrepreneur Abhishek Gami - an Indispensable Man for the Indian Economy led the foundation of United Wolfram. The company specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-performance rare earth metal Tungsten and Cobalt including their intermediates like Tungsten Oxide, Ammonium Para Tungstate, Sodium Tungstate, Calcium Tungstate, Tungstic Acid, Tungsten Metal Powder, Tungsten Carbide Powder, Fused Tungsten Carbide Powder, Ready to press Powder, Cobalt Metal Powder, Cobalt Oxide, Cobalt Sulphate, Cobalt Chloride etc.

Tungsten has the highest melting point of all metals and is known for its hardness. As a result, it is alloyed with other metals to strengthen them. Tungsten and its alloys are typically used in many high-temperature applications. For example, tungsten alloys are used in Defence, Aerospace and Automotive industries, Railway, For manufacturing of rocket engine nozzles, turbine blades, etc. It is used for making alloys like high-speed steel, Hastelloy, stellite, etc. High-speed steel is used in manufacturing cutting tools for industrial purposes.

On the other hand, Tungsten Carbide is one of the hardest carbides and the second hardest material in the world after diamonds and it, is used for making knives, saws, drills and many Metal Cutting applications. The usage of tungsten in electronics is associated with bulb filament. Today, it is used in manufacturing several electronic items and appliances.

Talking about his newest plant, Abhishek Gami says, "United Wolfram's tungsten products are 100 per cent made in India. Our company has maintained international quality standards which can compete with the quality of International brands with our 100 per cent On Time Delivery. The quality consistency and on-time delivery model of United Wolfram are similar to Amazon's working Model. Today United Wolfram is the fastest supplier in the world to deliver 1 to 2 MT of tungsten intermediates in just one day in a few states of India which was taking a minimum of 2 to 4 weeks in past. Our newest plant will increase our productivity and help us emerge as the irreplaceable brand for tungsten products globally."

United Wolfram crosses its turnover and outperforms its own record every year. Gold Medalist Founder and Managing Director Abhishek Gami took over the 45-year-old Company Rapicut Carbides Limited in 2020 from its Indian as well as American Promoters and became the Youngest Promotor & Managing Director of a Listed Public Limited Company in 2020. He has owned the title of the "Tungsten King of India" by IndiaToday News. Gami was invited to the BRICS Business Summit which was held in Brasilia. At the event, a Delegation of 20 Businessmen from India was invited with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Under Abhishek Gami's leadership, United Wolfram is now all set to be the partner of choice for the Tungsten Powders, Tungsten CP grade & LR Grade Chemicals, Tungsten Carbide-Cobalt Blend Powders for Direct Press, Cemented Carbide Industries, Diamond Tool Industries, Aerospace, Mining, Defence, Medical Technology & among many others.

