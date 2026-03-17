VMPL New Delhi [India], March 17: The future doesn't simply arrive; someone has to build it. Since 1995, Universal Success Enterprises has been doing exactly that, guided by the founding vision of Mr. Prasoon Mukherjee: shaping how the world will live in the decades ahead. USE operates across five critical sectors (Real Estate, Logistics, Data Centres and IT Parks, Energy, and Hospitality), each addressing a vital piece of our shared future. Across these sectors, USE has created more than 125,000 jobs and remains committed to generating more. By 2035, one billion people will move into townships across Asia. The infrastructure for them does not yet exist. USE is changing that: designing not for today, but for tomorrow. With Rs. 10,000 crore already invested in India over the past decade, plans are underway to deploy an additional Rs. 10,000 crore in the near term, with active proposals advancing in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

As pioneers in logistics and warehousing, USE has established a major facility in West Bengal while actively pursuing strategic locations across India to strengthen the country's growing supply chain and distribution network. The energy challenge is twofold: the world demands enormous power to fuel expanding economies, while simultaneously transitioning to cleaner sources. USE Energy navigates this with deliberate strategy, operating coal mines in Indonesia to meet immediate industrial needs, while investing in renewable alternatives for the long term. Infrastructure and power must be matched by places where communities can connect and thrive. USE Hospitality brings world-class dining to emerging cities through Master Franchise rights for TGI Fridays across South and Southeast Asia; not merely restaurants, but community anchors where cultures converge, families celebrate, and urban life finds its rhythm.

Internationally, USE has deepened its footprint through partnerships with the Singapore Business Federation and ongoing engagement with global investors, fostering cross-border collaboration to support infrastructure and urban development across India. USE also takes its social responsibilities seriously, providing disaster relief, sponsoring cultural events such as book fairs and film festivals, supporting national-level sports, and championing the specially abled. Everything is interconnected. This integrated philosophy drives every USE decision: think bigger, plan longer, build smarter. As Asia urbanises at an unprecedented pace, Universal Success Enterprises is not waiting to see if the world will be ready; it is already building the answer. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)