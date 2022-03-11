UnlistedKart App makes its debut in the unlisted stock market

Bengaluru (Karnataka), March 11 (ANI/PR Newswire): In the past 4 years, UnlistedKart has been at the forefront of the unlisted stock space, achieving a collective top line of 250-plus crores and clocking an impressive IRR of 40 per cent on their recommended portfolio. A testament to their explosive growth has been their research-first platform that empowers investors to find missed opportunities in the unlisted market.

They have also been able to bank on a few relationships with large banks and institutionalize the market in the process. The overarching result has been that common investors now have the access and exposure of private equity giants and venture capitalists. They also have the added capability to conduct a fundamental analysis of unlisted stocks via neutral reports and narrow down their options.

While UnlistedKart has revolutionized the market, they also identified a few glitches in their journey. One such pain point is substantial human intervention that doubles up as a scalability roadblock for investors, keeping instantaneous transactions out of their reach. Moreover, secondary markets investors are typically exposed to many risks relating to credit, market, liquidity, and valuation.

The UnlistedKart App Makes Its Debut

UnlistedKart decided to solve such problems by launching their very own app on the Android and iOS app stores. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Automation, the UnlistedKart App aims to reduce the probability of errors while delivering unlisted stocks to everyday investors. Common investors can seamlessly buy and sell unlisted stocks through the app without worrying about the complexities of the unlisted stock market! Furthermore, with various process parameters in place to smartly manage related risks, investors can have a portfolio that passes every due diligence checkpoint, conduct periodic market reviews, only deal with Unlistedkart as a seller/selling entity which eliminates the credit risk, and carefully select the stocks that can bag them maximum returns.

One of the app's main features is the availability of top-notch market research reports that help investors understand the key valuation drivers of unlisted stocks and make well-informed investment decisions. What makes these reports stand out is that they are 100 per cent neutral in nature and generated with the help of a proprietary AI technology. This ensures that no data point is missed out on, which is often the limitation that plagues manual research processes. Another great free feature is the insights section that constantly delivers updates and recent developments on unlisted companies.

Investors can choose to invest from a range of 50 unlisted stocks/scrips and invest as little as Rs. 5000.

Currently, the app offers a range of 50 stocks/scrips to invest in, and the number will only increase in the coming weeks. In the past 6 months that the app has gone live, it has garnered serious traction among investors, clocking 20k-plus downloads. And it is clear why. The app not just gives access to unlisted stocks and impeccable research reports, but also doubles up as a portfolio tracker. Hence, even if they have invested in stocks through other platforms, they can simply enter their portfolio details and start tracking its performance in no time.

An Investor-First Philosophy

Thus, UnlistedKart is on a mission not just to sell stocks but to urge investors to make well-informed decisions with the help of regular reports and market insights. The app has also solved longstanding woes for investors in the unlisted space. It gives them an edge over others regarding price discovery and helps them get better deals on investments. Investors can also track their individual portfolios and get alerts whenever there is any development or news related to their holdings.

Unlistedkart LLP is a research-driven, market-making platform focused on the secondary market for late-stage/Pre-IPO/unlisted companies. It enables HNIs, wealth managers, and other investors to invest early into the companies they believe in and provide much-needed liquidity to founders/ESOP holders to meet their vision.

Mail: (mailto:hello@unlistedkart.com)

Website: (https://unlistedkart.com)

Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/unlistedkart)

LinkedIn: (https://bit.ly/3KyGuVT)

Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/unlistedkart)

Logo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689306/Unlistedkart_logo.jpg)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)