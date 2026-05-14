PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Atlanta-headquartered early-stage venture capital firm Silicon Road Ventures (SRV) has launched its India-focused Fund, structured as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Fund, with a target corpus of INR 150 Crores, has successfully achieved its first close and has commenced active deployment of capital. The India-dedicated Fund will invest in early-stage startups creating Agentic AI solutions in the B2B commerce technology space, with a focus on enabling digital transformation and operational efficiency across retailers, brands, manufacturers, and CPG companies. Key focus areas include multi-channel commerce, supply chain and logistics, fintech, consumer insights and retail operations. The Fund will also provide access to the US market, via leadership, infrastructure, and funding, for technologies that are transferrable to that market.

SRV typically invests at the Seed and Series A stage and continues to back its portfolio companies through follow-on rounds. Founded in 2019 by Sid Mookerji, the Fund brings sector-focused expertise in retail and enterprise technology. Along with his role as Managing Partner of Silicon Road, Mr. Mookerji also runs the Silver Spirit Global LLC Family Office which, among other investments, operates tech parks in the US and India. His family-run 'Mookerji Foundation' has set up a 'Mookerji Innovation Fund' with BITS Pilani and Kennesaw State University, which provides non-dilutive funding to companies founded by students of the respective university. Prior to that, Sid was co-founder and CEO of Software Paradigms International (SPI), a company that provided technology solutions to retail businesses across five continents. SPI was acquired by IT giant Cognizant in 2018.

The firm's leadership team also includes Ross Kimbel, formerly with The Coca-Cola Company's venture arm, and Frank Tighe, a two-time entrepreneur with a public market exit who later led Georgia Tech's incubator, Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC). In India, the Fund's investing efforts are led by Partner Ajay Mahajan, who has over 30+ years of experience in banking and financial services, including leadership roles at Bank of America, Yes Bank, UBS, and IDFC, and most recently served as MD & CEO of CARE Ratings. Backed by a strong base of LPs across leading CPG companies, SRV supports Indian companies in unlocking market access, strengthening go-to-market strategies, and enabling cross-border scale.

To date, SRV has backed over 30 startups across themes such as AI-led commerce and personalization, agentic commerce infrastructure, retail media technology, autonomous payments, supply chain intelligence, warehouse automation, fraud and identity, and customer data platforms. Its portfolio includes companies such as Knit, Tradeverifyd, Wripple, Turn, Daash, Everyware, Qortex, Harness, i-Genie, Hammoq, Muuk, Grid & Pixel, Chatlabs, Pull Logic, and Pitchit, among others. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980192/Silicon_Road_Ventures_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)