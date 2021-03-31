UST's BlueConch Technologies opens new delivery center in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): BlueConch Technologies, the product and platform engineering services arm of UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the opening of a new delivery center in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as an expansion of its multiple global delivery centers and hub in Pune, India.

The new center will allow UST to accommodate growing customer demand for product and platform engineering services.

The new facility in Ahmedabad is centrally located, equipped with world-class amenities, and is designed to provide a convenient and smart workplace experience to all its employees. With its fast-paced, global product engineering services, UST BlueConch Technologies will make strategic investments in India and abroad to scale its technology and engineering talent base.

"We are pleased to expand our geographic reach in India and attract top talent across the country. The addition of several new customers to our portfolio this year has led to an increased demand for highly skilled software and hardware engineers to augment our global workforce. The digital, engineering, and technology ecosystem in Ahmedabad and neighboring areas is rapidly growing and we are eager to build a strong Center of Excellence in Gujarat. UST BlueConch Technologies offers specialized product engineering services to global technology companies by providing an easy and enriching engineering experience for our customers while promoting an entrepreneurial and high-performance culture at our workplace," said S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch Technologies, speaking on this occasion.

"At UST, we are enormously excited about expanding our company's products and platform engineering business to a new location which not only fits our strategic needs but gives us a fresh, new landscape for building on more than 20 years of experience," said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST. "This move is a testament to the growth and success our company has experienced since its inception in 1999 and marks a milestone to UST's long history of serving customers and transforming lives across the world."

The new delivery center in Ahmedabad will drive UST BlueConch Technologies' global delivery and continue to advance its growth through digital innovations.

