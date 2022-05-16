VABB- A non-invasive advanced technique to remove benign breast lumps

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Any lumps found in the breast are not cancerous. They may be benign too. Nevertheless, women often feel anxious even if they are benign lesions and non-cancerous. Dr Jenny Gandhi, Intervention Radiologist at Shalby Hospital Surat has expertise in minimally invasive guided treatment in such cases.
Among the younger women (15-35 years), non-cancerous benign lumps - fibroadenoma are more common. Fibroadenoma comprises about 50 per cent of all breast biopsies, and this rate rises to 75 per cent for biopsies in women under the age of 20 years.
Traditionally, these benign lumps would be removed surgically, causing much distress and leaving scars on the breast, or the patient would choose to live with them in anxiety. "Advanced technology like Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB) comes to respite in such situations. VABB enables removing smallest of benign lumps without leaving scars or disfigurement of the breast, which can be very reassuring for women," informs Dr Jenny. Shalby Hospital, Surat, proudly announcing scar less solution for breast lumps.
"VABB is one of the safest means to remove benign lumps. The major advantages of VABB in removing benign breast lumps are fast, minimally invasive and scar-free. Moreover, multiple fibroadenoma in one breast or both can be removed without incision or suture. Patients will not get any scars, and no general anaesthesia is required, informs Dr Virendra Chauhan (COO - Surat Cluster).
VABB has been approved by the FDA (USA) and NICE (UK) to altogether remove fibroadenoma. This advanced technology is widely used abroad and is now available in India and Surat. It is helping women take charge of their breast health and outsmart breast lumps. "The VABB technology increases the efficiency, accuracy and ease of removing benign breast lumps, and therefore it is practised as a gold standard across the globe," shares Dr Jenny.
