PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Meraki Solutions announces the continued success of its short film 1930, a hard-hitting cyber-crime drama on digital fraud and 'digital arrest' scams, which has been earning strong acclaim on the festival circuit and is now slated to release soon on Hungama OTT, taking its urgent message on cyber safety to a wider audience. - Meraki Solutions' short film 1930 on digital fraud garners top international and Indian awards, ahead of its upcoming Hungama OTT release Watch the teaser here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTKh3JgCCLi/ 1930 has won Best Short Film at the Asian International Filmfare Awards 2025 and the Indian Movie Awards, and has also been honoured as a monthly Best Short Film winner at the Great Britain Silver Screen Awards. In addition, the film has been selected and nominated as Best Short Film at the IKSFF (International Kolkata Short Film Festival) and the Indian Movie Awards, underscoring both its cinematic craft and its social relevance.

Best known to audiences for her soulful music videos and devotional renditions, Vanitaa Pande brings her multi-faceted creative journey full circle in 1930--not just as the lead actor, but also as a producer, lending her voice and presence to a story rooted in real incidents of cyber-crime. Inspired by true events, 1930 takes viewers inside the dark, manipulative world of online intimidation, where a single unexpected call spirals into fear, confusion and a terrifying digital trap. The film follows a young woman whose ordinary day turns into a nightmare, exposing how easily anyone can be pushed into psychological submission by scamsters using the language of authority, urgency and shame.

Vanitaa Pande said, "1930 is more than a film for me; it is a wake-up call. As a citizen, an artist and a woman who lives online like everyone else, I felt strongly about telling this story with honesty. Digital fraud can happen to anyone--educated, urban, aware--and that is exactly why we wanted to show the emotional and psychological side, not just the crime." A late but determined entrant to cinema, Vanitaa Pande has built a distinct identity as an actor and singer who embraces risk and reinvention, starting her on-screen journey after establishing herself in music and performance. With 1930, she steps into one of her most challenging roles yet--a character who carries the entire arc from disbelief to panic to quiet devastation--while also shouldering the responsibility of producing the film under Meraki Solutions in association with Wide Lens Media Network (@widelensmedianetwork).

"I have always believed that art should leave you thinking," she adds. "If even one viewer hangs up on a suspicious call after watching 1930, or talks to family about cyber safety, we have done our job as storytellers." 1930 has been directed by Saandesh Nayak & Team, written by Aparna Pasalkar, with screenplay and dialogues by Mohinder P Singh, and edited by Nick Shobha Gohain. The film is produced by Vanitaa Pande, Pawan Katyal and Shwet Sinha, and features an ensemble cast including Preeti Kochhar, Pranay Narayan, Yashodhan Rana, Soubhagya Dutt, Harshit Yadav, Yaduvanshi, Yashraj, Avshi Thakur, Virat Bhardwaj and Nilima Mishra alongside Vanitaa Pande in the lead.

For Meraki Solutions, 1930 reflects the company's commitment to socially relevant, contemporary storytelling that blends strong performances with pressing real-world issues like cyber fraud and digital safety. The growing list of awards and festival recognitions reinforces Meraki's focus on content that both engages and informs audiences. The upcoming Hungama OTT release will further amplify the impact of this cyber-crime drama, bringing its cautionary story and emotional resonance to viewers across geographies. About Meraki Solutions Meraki Solutions is a content and production house focused on impactful, story-driven film and digital projects that combine strong craft with social relevance. Through collaborations with diverse creative talent, Meraki Solutions aims to produce work that not only entertains, but also sparks reflection and conversation on contemporary issues. 1930 exemplifies this vision, bringing the urgent topic of cyber fraud to screens through an intimate, emotionally charged narrative.

