Verloop.io launches Voice by Verloop.io to power up automated support through 14 native language voice

You would like to read
- IO System reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2020 quarter
- IO System reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2020 quarter
- Karkhana.io raises USD1.5mn in seed round led by Vertex Ventures SEA and India to build its on-demand cloud manufacturing platform
- Bharat Gaurav Award encourage millions to build a new India of our Dreams: Dr Sandesh Yadav
- Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Gaurav Bargujar
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Customer support automation, Verloop.io launched a new voice-to-text application today. This new-age product allows customers to chat with bots by sending voice notes. With the homegrown NLP algorithms, the system will be able to identify the queries and proceed to answer them instantly.
Verloop.io has introduced many innovations in automating customer support, including natural language processing (NLP), VECA, an eCommerce assistant. Today, Verloop.io has taken a new stride in easing the pains that customers face while registering complaints.
"This product allows customers to roam around their home, office, or a park and have the freedom to voice record their thoughts and concerns with greater accuracy," said Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO of (https://verloop.io) The company already serves as many as 250 global enterprises with its innovative solutions.
Verloop.io which has been researching perfecting machine-to-human interactions realized that bots can comprehend text much quickly and efficiently. Hence, it came up with the idea of transcribing.
Verloop.io has always been trying to ease the cumbersome process of registering complaints. This is one such attempt to turn a query more interactive and conversational. It has been proved that talking always allows customers to think fast, as compared to texting. It would reduce waiting time for bots and customers alike since customers don't have to spend time typing lengthy sentences.
The Verloop.io platform is built to understand multiple languages. It already supports NLP across 14 Indian languages and the voice-to-text application allows customers to register complaints in their native language. It also helps serve specially-abled customers and helps universalize the function.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor