Vikas Kumar appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Marlabs

Piscataway [New Jersey]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.marlabs.com/)Marlabs Inc., the global Digital solutions company, today announced the appointment of (https://www.marlabs.com/our-team/)Vikas Kumar as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer to join its executive leadership team.
In this role, Vikas will be responsible for the incubation and growth of all channels revenue leveraging the ecosystem of ISVs, VARs, start-ups, intermediaries, alliances, strategic partnerships, industry bodies, advisories, and academia.
An accomplished IT executive with over two decades of experience in the industry, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/vikas-kumar-vskk/)Vikas has held several leadership responsibilities across both Product and Services organizations worldwide. In his previous roles, he has successfully driven billion-dollar partner influenced revenue channels, domain advisory, technology practices, business development and consultative sales.
An avid enthusiast in identifying and accelerating growth opportunities for global ventures, he is well-recognized as an industry visionary, strategist, thought leader and public speaker within the AI-ML, Analytics, Data Management, Enterprise Architecture and Cloud Engineering communities.
"Vikas is a senior business leader and consummate professional with an impressive track record of spearheading technology-driven business transformations leveraging an ecosystem of partners. His strong background in creating NextGen enterprise capabilities and forging key alliances to accelerate digital transformation and customer success will enhance the value we deliver to our clients," said Siby Vadakekkara, CEO, Marlabs.
"This is an exciting time for me to join the Marlabs executive leadership team. As the company continues to step-up its growth trajectory, what attracts me is the commitment of the leadership team to redefine customer value leveraging digital technologies. I see tremendous opportunity to expand our strategic ecosystem of partners and customers," commented Vikas.
