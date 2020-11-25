Virtual Events Platform Airmeet Launches Multi-Track Event Format, Good for Mega-Conferences with Exhibition Booths

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 25 ( ANI/PRNewswire): All-in-one, secure, simple, and scalable virtual events hosting platform Airmeet, today unveiled a new format which supports multi-track events for organisers to host large-scale, grand, and stunning virtual conferences.
Catering to enterprise businesses and media companies, the setup is designed to provide an immersive, rich, and hassle-free event engagement experience to its users.
With a capability of supporting up to 1 lakh concurrent attendees, the conference format allows organizers to effectively make their brand presence a lot better, showcase their sponsors, offer exhibitor booths, and get sponsorships.
"We are already seeing an irreversible behaviour change among event organizers and an exponential rise in, what we call, 'Digitally native events'. The virtual summits format has been a part of the vision since we started and we are doubling down on our efforts now," said Lalit Mangal, co-founder, Airmeet.
Going beyond traditional online event platforms, Airmeet's innovative design includes features such as -
* Reception area with a branded banner, information of what is live on stages, sponsorships in tiers, a people's tab with participants card on hover, and the event chat
* Arena for exclusive booth spaces that can be taken up by partners and sponsors enabling them to cut through the clutter and privately engage with attendees showing interest in their offerings.
* Schedule and Stage where people can browse through ongoing and upcoming events happening across multiple stages. Attendees can choose the sessions they want to join and can bookmark them to receive email reminders.
* Social lounge with a ballroom-style virtual round table seating freely accessible throughout the event irrespective of the live sessions in the different stages allowing for building new connections.
Expanding their tech tangent with the Conference Format, Airmeet is continuing to empower marketers, community managers and event organisers to successfully host a wide variety of events virtually.
Having become a true confluence of a smooth interface focused on fluid communication and scalability of operations, Airmeet is helping brands and knowledge professionals to intimately connect through the power of digital events without logistical limitations. The company recently raised a Series A funding valued at 12 million USD and is utilizing the funds for tech advancement and expansion.
