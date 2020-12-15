Voxxy Media marks 1st anniversary with bold expansion plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Global Influencer Marketing and Social Media Company Voxxy Media marked one year of successful operations recently. With a roster of brands across the globe, it is now setting sights on new media with a content creation studio while consolidating and expanding the influencer base.

The year 2021 will see the launch of two new offerings from the brand - Voxxy Talent and Voxxy Studio.

"Voxxy was born with a vision to provide integrated influencer marketing solutions & creative strategy for brands with a data-driven yet human-centric approach. Within one year of launch, we are operating in 8 countries across the globe and are trusted by 100+ Brands & Agencies across India, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, and Thailand," said Voxxy Founder Kulbir Sachdev, speaking about the journey so far.

Voxxy's data-driven approach is what makes its Influencer Marketing vertical so successful. The AI-powered platform has over 17 million influencers and works on AI-based influencer discovery, Fully Automated campaign management, Real-time tracking and measurement, as well as Performance Reporting.

In 2021, the company will be launching its digital-first Talent Management service Voxxy Talent, which will be a one-stop influencer solution with 50 plus exclusive creators, influencers and celebrities across genres and markets. It will provide opportunities to brands looking for more credible stories and content ideas.

The second offering, Voxxy Studio, will have its key content IPs with a focus on digital and mobile-first approach in partnership with leading short video platforms. Some of the key genres explored will be comedy, fashion, food, wellness, and lifestyle.

"The coming year will see at least 20-25 per cent growth in digital ad revenues. This will have a positive impact on video consumption across formats, and that is what our new key business unit Voxxy Studio aims at," said Voxxy Co-Founder Vipul Talwar, while explaining the 2021 roadmap.

Also in the works are a mobile-based AI Tech Platform, content partnerships with short-form apps for strategic monetisation, 10 exclusive content IPs in partnership with top Bollywood, Regional, and International celebrities. Another offering to look forward to is Voxxy's partnership with one of India's fastest-growing podcast companies.

