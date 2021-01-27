Wellbeing Nutrition launches plant-based 'Probiotic + Prebiotic' tablets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Wellbeing Nutrition (WBN), India's leading organic plant-based nutrition company has launched the plant-based and clinically-studied Probiotic + Prebiotic, the answer to all gut problems.

Wellbeing's Probiotic + Prebiotic offers six clinically-researched strains that have been designed to give a happier, healthier gut with a simple 21-days routine that also includes Prebiotic Fiber. Science-driven and research-focused, it combines the benefits of modern science and pure, organic ingredients to give the best of everyday nutrition.

"You are what you eat and the Gut is the second brain of the body. However given our Indian diets rich in Oil, Spices, Refined Sugars and Tea/coffee almost 80percent of Indian's suffer from Digestive concerns ranging from Indigestion, Acid Reflux, Gas, and Constipation. Trying to eat healthy, stay off junk, and exercise regularly are all great starting points but the natural flora of our intestines has been compromised with our lifestyle. These lifestyle issues we face today are not just a symptom of your last unhealthy takeaway, it's an SOS from your gut, asking for help," says Avnish Chhabria, Founder, Wellbeing Nutrition, adding that "Wellbeing's Plant-based Probiotic + Prebiotic provides you with the optimal gut bacteria responsible for your intestinal wellbeing, which ensures optimal Digestive health."

WBN's Probiotic + Prebiotic have been created to give greater digestive balance. It contains 36 Billion (CFU) Live and Active Cultures from six clinically-proven strains to supplement the natural diversity of the gut microbiome. This helps add more 'good, friendly' bacteria to gut, which naturally colonises the human GI tract and keeps it clean, balanced, and healthy.

Talking about the strains, Avnish adds, "We source ingredients from The United States. The 36 billion CFU Live Cultures in our product are 100x more than the probiotics found in Curd (Dahi) and 3x the amount found in probiotic health drinks available in the market. We use 3 strains of Lactobacillus, 2 Strains of Bifidobacterium and Streptococcus to ensure complete digestive and immune support, to healthy intestinal flora - this mighty tab helps you stay healthy, round the clock, leaving you with a #goodgutfeeling."

WBN's Probiotic + Prebiotic helps in healthy digestion, aids in detoxification, reduces acidity, treats Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and constipation, improves metabolism, and enhances the immune system.

Created after seven years of meticulous research in the USA, this tab is enhanced with natural plant-based digestive enzymes and prebiotic fibers with its 'delayed-release technology'. It also contains chicory root (inulin) and apple pomace, which collectively help nourish good bacteria in the digestive system giving a complete 2-1 support compared to the regular Probiotics flooding the Indian shelf. Inulin, especially, acts as the prebiotic fiber that aids in the absorption of calcium and magnesium for stronger bones and helps with controlling the appetite and reducing inflammation in the gut. It also helps in regularising bowel movements.

Simply put, when it comes to keeping the gut happy and healthy, WBN's Probiotic + Prebiotic is the latest advancement that science has to offer. One bottle of WBN's Probiotic + Prebiotic contains 21 tabs, for a 21-days routine. Regular and timely consumption will not only be beneficial for the gut, but also enhance skin health by making it clear and radiant. The best bit is that it comes in one lip-smacking, delicious green apple and peppermint flavour, making it a tasty beverage that can be consumed any time in the day!

Products are QCS Certified, GMP Quality Assured, Plant-based, Vegan, Dairy Free,

Gluten Free, Soy Free, Sugar Free.

https://wellbeingnutrition.com/

