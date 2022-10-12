WeSecureApp is empanelled by CERT-In for providing information security auditing service

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WeSecureApp (Tek Cube Pvt Ltd) announced that it has been empanelled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to offer information security auditing services to organizations in addition to its existing cybersecurity enabled offerings.
"We are proud to join the elite list of CERT-In empanelled vendors. In the last 5 years, we have worked with more than 200 global customers providing world-class offensive security services. Today with 35+ security engineers, that includes OSCP, CRTP, CISA, CREST and PNPT, we are ready to support the Indian BFSI vertical," said Anurag Giri, Chief Business Officer, WeSecureApp.
Cybersecurity is rapidly emerging and requires a trustworthy partner with a deep understanding of technology to establish a secure ecosystem for enterprises. WeSecureApp's global expertise since 2016 endeavors to ensure basic to high levels of security of data and operations for their clients in security consulting, auditing, and testing services.
