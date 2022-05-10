WeVysya celebrates its 4th anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/SRV): One of South India's largest community-based societies, WeVysya, recently organized MANAM, its 4th-anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad. MANAM was a feast of conferences, speeches, and entertainment for members and special invitees. The glittering day-long event was attended by over 500+ guests. Members from all the branches of WeVysya spread across the four states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu came in large numbers.

Started in 2018 in Bengaluru, WeVysya is a network of business professionals helping each other with the right advice and contacts. The platform provides members the opportunity to present their products and services to their peer group and through them to a larger group of prospects spread across multiple geographies. WeVysya is set to expand its bouquet of product offerings to newer states and ensure that the platform is the first choice for business persons.

Srinivasan from Coimbatore, popularly known as Emerald Srinivasan, was the Chief Guest at the prestigious event. Srinivasan is one of the largest manufacturers of Jewelry in India. He shared his life story, which was very inspiring and touching.

Raj Narayanam, Chairman of Zaggle, a leading Fintech company, gave the keynote address and advised WeVysya to start the process of launching a Venture Fund for Vysya startups. Sharda Balaji of Novo Juris, a well-known entity in the legal arena, also addressed the audience.

The entertainment program included Comedy skits, Bharata Natyam Dance, Laser show, and Fashion show, besides felicitation to the performing teams of WeVysya. Anil Nagabhushan, Founder of WeVysya, traced the journey of WeVysya to date and shared a few perspectives on the future plans of WeVysya. Bhavana Rajesh, Global President, shared achievements and progress made in 2021-2022.

WeVysya Advisors, Pydah Krishna Prasad, Uppala Srinivas Gupta, Murali Krishna, Chandrashekar, and Ramesh Karupakala assured to extend complete support for the growth of the organization in coming years.

WeVysya Telangana Team organized the entire event under the leadership of Shankar Mogudampalli, Sudhanva Maripalli, Venkatesh Thadisetty, Pradeep Gampa, Dr Kalyani, Varun Boggarapu, and Anil Padakanti and anchored by well-known Television personalities Anchor Ravi and Big Boss fame Lahiri. A slew of Sponsors led by Casa Decor, Vara Mahalakshmi Sarees, Happi Mobiles, Karur Vysya Bank, and Jyothi Granites supported the event.

To know more about WeVysya, visit (https://www.wevysya.org/) or call 9886-128-128

